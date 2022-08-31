“I always tell people follow your heart” - Deontay Wilder praises his upcoming opponent Robert Helenius

Deontay Wilder will re-lace the boxing gloves and face his former sparring partner Robert Helenius in his comeback fight. After failing to capture the WBC belt against Tyson Fury, Wilder had even considered calling off his professional career.

Having dominated the heavyweight division as its scariest knockout artist for several years, Wilder’s consecutive losses against Tyson Fury were a huge setback to his career. That said, Deontay Wilder is back in motion. In a recent chat with ES News, the former WBC champion expressed views on his upcoming fight and acknowledged Helenius’ credentials. He said:

“One thing about Robert, you can’t look over Robert. Robert got the fight hard and I tell people, the mind don’t controls your body, it’s your heart. The heart controls it all because your mind would many times tell you to quit, give up, you can’t do it. Nobody wants you, nobody likes you, but your heart will tell you I will die for this, you better not. I will die for this, I will go to distance.”

Deontay Wilder continued:

“I always tell people follow your heart, that’s the main thing that runs it all.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nicknamed ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, Helenius boasts a professional record of 30 wins and 3 losses in which he has earned 20 Knockouts so far. After suffering his third career loss against Dillian Whyte in 2017, Helenius is currently on a six-fight win streak.

He has ended his last four fights via knockouts, two of which came against Adam Kownacki.

Helenius is now ready for a big fight and Wilder will bring it to him. It is also a good tune-up fight for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ who can insert himself into the title picture with a W.

Deontay Wilder is ready to embrace action

It’s been almost three years since we have seen ‘The Bronze Bomber’ knock somebody out. Luis Ortiz was the last man to get stopped by Wilder in a rematch between the two in 2019.

Deontay Wilder lost his invincible aura and the WBC belt after that. Tyson Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their second fight in 2020 to become the WBC heavyweight champion.

Fury then defended the strap by knocking out Wilder in round 11 of their trilogy clash in 2021. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will now begin from scratch as he seems prepared to return to the PBC pay-per-view on October 15 at the Barclays Center in the US.

