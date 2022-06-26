Watch: Deontay Wilder reveals what he is most proud of

Deontay Wilder has several reasons to look back at his boxing career and relish the memories. Despite suffering lopsided losses against Tyson Fury, there’s no denying that Wilder will go down as one of the scariest punchers of the era.

The Alabaman heavyweight star has been an absolute entertainer for the fans. In 45 professional fights, Wilder has scored 41 KOs in 42 wins. Amidst so many glorious achievements in and out of the ring, Wilder’s family remains his biggest pride.

In a recent chat with Premier Boxing Champions, he was asked to describe what he is most proud of. Deontay Wilder replied:

“What I am proud of the most is being able to just set a foundation for my family. You know anyone who knows me, knows, I am a family man. I love my family, I love my children. I created them.”

Wilder took up boxing at the age of 21, which is considered quite late in the sport. It's said that the ex-WBC champion wanted to become a basketball player. Wilder's daughter Naieya was unfortunately diagnosed with Spina Bifida. That’s when Wilder entered the boxing sphere to earn money.

In 2016, Wilder revealed that he had promised to become a world champion for his daughter. After attaining the goal, he dedicated the belt to Naieya, grabbing attention and well wishes from the entire combat world.

Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber I promised my daughter I would be a champ. This belt belongs to her so I'll fight whoever and wherever to make sure it stays with her I promised my daughter I would be a champ. This belt belongs to her so I'll fight whoever and wherever to make sure it stays with her

Deontay Wilder is still a threat to the division

Wilder has looked unbeatable for several years. Although fighters like Luis Ortiz and Bermaine Stiverne could offer tough fights, none could resist Wilder’s KO-power. Tyson Fury was also floored multiple times by Wilder in the trilogy series they shared.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder heavyweight fight

That said, Fury knocked out Wilder twice before defending the WBC gold against Dillian Whyte. Following the brutal losses, Wilder hinted at hanging up his gloves and it made complete sense. The former champion received a life-size statue of himself made in his hometown of Alabama.

Meanwhile, Wilder has also amassed a multi-million dollar fortune in addition to cementing his name in the history of heavyweight champions. However, Wilder recently discussed his chances of returning to action. Thus, the heavyweight division may see its scariest knockout artist comeback soon.

