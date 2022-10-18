Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight purses

Deontay Wilder scored two victories in one night last Saturday against Robert Helenius.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned for the first time since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury last October. Despite the lengthy layoff, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion didn't miss a beat on his return.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports DEONTAY WILDER KO IN THE FIRST ROUND!!! DEONTAY WILDER KO IN THE FIRST ROUND!!! 😱😱😱 https://t.co/XEWjlUhHOp

On Fox Sports pay-per-view, Wilder scored a first-round knockout victory over his former training partner and top contender Robert Helenius. 'The Nordic Nightmare' was riding a three-fight winning streak heading into the heavyweight clash.

In addition to scoring a big knockout win, it appears that Deontay Wilder got another victory in the form of a big payday. While official payouts weren't released for the event through the athletic commission, Sportpaedia estimated that the former champion made $20 million dollars for the contest.

The numbers aren't shocking, given that the former heavyweight champion is yet to lose to anybody not named Tyson Fury. What is shocking, however, is the pay disparity between the two headliners.

While the former champion likely walked away with over $20 million dollars, Helenius reportedly walked away with a $1 million dollar purse. While there was a massive pay disparity between the two heavyweights, it's still likely to be the biggest payday for the Finnish boxer to date.

Who will Deontay Wilder fight next?

While it's far from official, it's likely that Deontay Wilder will fight Andy Ruiz Jr. next. Ruiz Jr. had his second straight win last month with a decision victory over Luis Ortiz.

Heading into the two heavyweight clashes, the assumption was that the winners would meet down the line, likely with a title shot hanging in the balance. Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr., Luis Ortiz, and Robert Helenius all being contracted to the Premier Boxing Champions gave the assumption weight. With 'The Bronze Bomber' and 'Destroyer' having won their matchups, it appears that everything is going according to plan.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC are now expected to order Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury's next mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight world title. The WBC are now expected to order Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury's next mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight world title.

As reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, it's likely that the two former heavyweight champions will fight next. Furthermore, the WBC is expected to order the next matchup, and the winner of the fight could potentially face the WBC Champion next.

Reigning WBC king, Tyson Fury, is reportedly set to face Derek Chisora in a trilogy matchup later this year. In the event that Fury defeats 'Del Boy' for the third and likely final time, he will face the winner of Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr., barring any Ukrainian interference.

