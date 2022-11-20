Deontay Wilder's coach, Malik Scott, has broken down Tyson Fury for Derek Chisora.

"The Gypsy King" has been out of the ring since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that victory, Fury announced his retirement from boxing. However, it was quite short-lived.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion teased a possible clash with Francis Ngannou immediately after his retirement announcement. However, Fury instead targeted a clash with Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua. "The Cat" won by decision in August. Sadly, the bout didn't come together, nor did a matchup with AJ after talks fell apart there as well.

Instead, Fury will face-off with Derek Chisora in a trilogy matchup next month in the U.K. In their two prior occasions, Tyson Fury dominated, easily winning both bouts. For the third clash, he's a massive favorite to win. However, Malik Scott isn't counting out "Del Boy."

In an interview with BT Sport, Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott gave his best assessment of the fight. He stated that Chisora's best chance is to make the bout a rough and in-close affair. His reasoning is that if you let Fury work and get comfortable, you'll lose:

"You’ve got to take advantage of his vulnerabilities right there and Derek has to do that. He can’t make silent agreements when he gets close, he’s got to work his free hand, you’ve got to beat Tyson Fury up on the inside as much as you can. What he can’t do, is get close and allow Tyson to hold him. Tyson Fury, when he is in control, is very vulnerable.”

Could Deontay Wilder face Tyson Fury again?

The good thing is that Malik Scott is still working on a game plan for Tyson Fury. Deontay Wilder has faced 'The Gypsy King' on three occasions already, with the record sitting at 0-2-1. Although he's failed to capture a win in the rivalry, all three contests were entertaining, with the heavy-hitter having moments.

After the trilogy matchup, 'The Bronze Bomber' decided to take a year off from competing. However, he returned to action last month and scored a first-round knockout win over Robert Helenius.

Following that win, he was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in a WBC title eliminator matchup next year. In the event that Wilder defeats "Destroyer," and Fury handles Derek Chisora, the two will likely meet sometime in 2023.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have now officially ordered Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title. The WBC have now officially ordered Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title. ‼️ The WBC have now officially ordered Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title. https://t.co/EMSkHfWS48

