Deontay Wilder says ‘possibility’ of killing Tyson Fury stopped him from visiting the administrators for his opponent's alleged cheating- ‘I don’t condone cheating and s***’

Deontay Wilder is still not over the heated rivalry with Tyson Fury, which they shared across three epic battles. Although Wilder shares a friendly bond with several of his former opponents, like Luis Ortiz and Malik Scott, he doesn’t see the same happening with ‘The Gypsy King’.

WBC champion Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in back-to-back bouts, with the most recent ending via 11th round stoppage in 2021. Fury showed compassion towards his American rival post-fight, but Wilder refused to accept the WBC champion’s friendship. He even accused Tyson Fury of cheating.

A year after the fight, Deontay Wilder connected with Fight Hype to reveal why he could never be friends with Tyson Fury. He also detailed why he didn’t take legal action after accusing his opponent of cheating. Wilder said,

“I don’t condone cheating and s*** like that. I know no matter what people say, it’s just like people use you know. Illness or whatever, ‘if he did have something in the glove or if he did say, why did you not go to the authorities?’ And I wish I was in front of them and I can grab their collar and I would grab their collar and put them close to my face. So we can be eye to eye, face to face so much that my breath touched their face and I would tell them why the f*** would I go to authorities when I have an opportunity to release my own energy and put my hands on him in the possibility of trying to kill him.”

Tyson Fury is the only man to have beaten Deontay Wilder in a pro-boxing matchup. The defeats were hard to consume for ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ but he has seemingly dusted it off. Wilder is ready to come back against Robert Helenius on October 15. If he wnis the showdown, Deontay Wilder will be eligible to meet Andy Ruiz Jr. in a WBC title eliminator clash.

Deontay Wilder is back and confident

Wilder has earned a hefty networth to secure his family's welfare. He could easily hang up his gloves now, which he teased after his second career defeat against Tyson Fury. Nevertheless, the Alabaman boxer is still fighting and can continue to bless his net worth with several more potential fights. A mega-fight against Anthony Joshua could be a possibility for Deontay Wilder.

Wilder has previously sparred with Helenius, who prepared him for both the fights against Tyson Fury. Hence, both men will be aware of each other's skills when they enter the ring next month. It will be a must-win bout for the former WBC champion, who is seeking another shot at the world championship.

