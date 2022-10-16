Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius undercard - How many fights will happen? 

The undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius will feature a total of 10 matchups, many featuring former champions.

In the headliner of the Fox Sports pay-per-view, 'The Bronze Bomber' will be making his return after a year away to meet 'The Nordic Nightmare'. However, the main event isn't the only exciting fight of the night.

The undercard matchups have also intrigued fans. In the co-feature, former Super-Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant is back for the first time since his loss to Canelo Alvarez last November.

Standing opposite 'Sweethands' is another former Titleholder in Anthony Dirrell. While he's 37 years old now, 'The Dog' is still a top contender at 168-pounds, as seen by his knockout win over Marcos Hernandez in November last year. To add to the excitement, there's a lot of bad blood between Plant and Dirrell.

Another top matchup on the card is the return of the undefeated Gary Antonio Russell. The unbeaten prospect will take on top contender Emmanuel Rodriguez at bantamweight.

Heavyweights Frank Sanchez and Carlos Negron will also battle it out for the WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship. 'The Cuban Flash' is seen as one of the better prospects in the division. It'll be his first crack at gold.

There are several other great matchups on the card including the return of lightweight prospect Michel Rivera. However, the entire undercard won't be on pay-per-view, some of the bouts will be broadcast on YouTube.

Take a look at the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius poster below:

What is the most important fight besides Deontay Wilder's return?

There's little argument that Deontay Wilder's return is the marquee fight of the night.

However, the co-main event between Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell promises to be a good battle. Unlike the headliners, these two super-middleweight contenders have a lot of bad blood between them.

Furthermore, both men are attempting to make another run at the title. 'Sweethands' lost his championship to Canelo Alvarez last November, and is hopeful for a rematch with the Mexican superstar soon.

Dirrell is one of the oldest contenders in the division, his punching power and pure toughness make him a tricky customer for even the best fighters at 168-pounds.

