"I don't look past fighters but I do look through them"- Deontay Wilder believes Oleksandr Usyk is a ‘man of his word’ and will offer him the title shot

Deontay Wilder is open to facing current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a potential PPV blockbuster. It could potentially help 'The Bronze Bomber' regain his lost championship status.

After suffering his second career defeat against Tyson Fury in 2021, Wilder left the mainstream scenario for a while. However, he will return this month to take on Robert Helenius in a PBC main event.

Upon winning the show, Deontay Wilder will become a world title contender again. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk has also claimed to be willing to offer Wilder a shot at him. Deontay Wilder shed his views on the whole issue while interacting with Sky Sports. He said:

"I heard about the Usyk situation and he's going to be there. I hold Usyk to be a man of his word. If Usyk's saying he wants to give me an opportunity for the titles then that's what I'm holding his word to."

He added:

"I always tell people that I don't look past fighters but I do look through them, there's nothing wrong with that, being confident in yourself and looking ahead once this chapter is closed.” (h/t: Boxing Scene)

Watch Wilder's best knockouts below:

Deontay Wilder is currently out of the title race just like his Brit contemporary Anthony Joshua. Oleksandr Usyk beat 'AJ' twice to claim the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA, and Ring Heavyweight belts.

Usyk is just short of the WBC strap to become the undisputed champion and a successor to Lennox Lewis in the four-belt era.

The WBC belt is currently under the grabs of Tyson Fury, who is teasing a potential bout against fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua. Thus, Usyk shall have to defend his belts for now. He doesn’t seem to be returning this year but could appear in early 2023.

Deontay Wilder vs. Oleksandr Usyk may not be a lopsided clash

Usyk just showed that he isn’t fazed by the bulking size and knockout power of a heavyweight star. Anthony Joshua was a credible hard hitter who looked helpless against the Ukrainian champion across 24-rounds in two bouts.

Oleksandr Usyk hurt AJ from varying angles, something which was never done before.

Deontay Wilder is also known to have a similar fighting style to Anthony Joshua. Fury also exposed some big loopholes in Wilder's game.

Nevertheless, one punch can change it all in boxing and Wilder will always relish that. He is one of the hardest punchers the sport has ever seen and Oleksandr Usyk cannot sleep on that fact. If landed clean, Deotay Wilder’s right-hand can knockout anyone, including Oleksandr Usyk.

