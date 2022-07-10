"Give me some of that power" - Dereck Chisora challenges Deontay Wilder after beating Kubrat Pulev

Dereck Chisora has called out Deontay Wilder after getting his revenge against Kubrat Pulev in London. Chisora appeared pleased to have avenged his 2016 defeat to the Bulgarian.

The first fight between the two saw Pulev win via split-decision, and now Chisora has returned the favor. The Brit vowed to continue his stint in the heavyweight division. Post-fight, he connected with iFL TV and called out former WBC Champion Deontay Wilder:

“Yeah, I will take 'The Bronze Bomber'. If he is listening, give me some of that power baby.”

Watch Chisora's interview with iFL TV below:

Chisora, who is 33-12 as a pro, earned a much-needed win last night. He can now slowly climb up the divisional ladder. However, a clash against Wilder is dangerous for him. He has won only once in his last four fights and hasn’t scored a knockout win since 2019. Furthermore, Wilder is clearly a level above someone like Pulev.

That said, Tyson Fury has snatched away Deontay Wilder’s invincible aura. In fact, some believe that Wilder will never be the same again after the punishment he took in the Fury fights, especially the second and third encounters. However, he has expressed interest in a potential return and Dereck Chisora could be a good comeback fight for him.

Eddie Hearn has another fight in mind for Dereck Chisora before Deontay Wilder

Fighting Wilder would enhance Chisora’s global popularity, especially in the US. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn prefers the idea and has backed Chisora to fight ‘The Bronze Bomber’. As per a tweet by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, Hearn wants ‘War’ to go up against Dillian Whyte first.

Whyte and Chisora have fought twice with 'The Body Snatcher' leading the series 2-0. Hearn believes a trilogy clash can be interesting.

He has also pitched Adam Kownacki and Chris Arreola as legitimate options for Chisora’s next fights. It’s evident that Hearn doesn't want to put Chisora in front of Wilder straight away, which makes sense. Deontay Wilder is still one of the scariest punchers in the heavyweight division.

As per Tyson Fury, Wilder is the second-best heavyweight in this era and can beat any man in the ring except for ‘The Gypsy King’ himself. Wilder will clearly be a favorite against Chisora and that particular matchmaking may not interest many people.

