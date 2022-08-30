"KSI will knock him out" - Derek Chisora backs 'JJ' to beat Tommy Fury

Heavyweight contender Derek Chisora has backed KSI to beat Tommy Fury in a professional boxing fight.

'JJ' returned to the boxing ring this past weekend after a hiatus of nearly three years. Fighting twice on the same night and securing two TKOs, the British YouTuber and rapper has certainly gained the respect of many.

Following his win over Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night, 'The Nightmare' went ahead and called out Tommy Fury amongst a few others for a fight. While many believe a fight against 'TNT' will be a step too soon for the Brit, Derek Chisora has a different opinion.

During an interview with Boxing Social following the Brit's impressive victories, Derek Chisora was asked to comment on a potential match between 'JJ' and Tommy Fury, to which Chisora replied by saying:

"Smoke him. You know, Tommy Fury will not fight KSI because he knows if he loses to KSI, the traveler community will never ever respect him and KSI will knock him out."

Watch Derek Chisora's interview below:

Logan Paul picks between KSI and Jake Paul

A potential fight between 'JJ' and Jake Paul is set to leave Logan Paul in a sticky situation. 'The Maverick' will have a hard time balancing his relationship between the two. Moreover, Paul will eventually have to pick a side between his brother and his business partner.

But it's safe to say the obvious answer in this situation is to side with his brother Jake Paul and that's what Logan Paul has done. 'The Maverick' was in attendance at the O2 Arena where 'JJ' took on two opponents and was asked to comment on the situation between 'The Problem Child' and 'The Nightmare', to which he replied by saying:

"Truthfully, I hate it. I dont care to be intertwined in the drama, I'm just trying to postpone it for as long as I can, because when I think about it I get upset. I dont want to, it's fu**ed up. I'm going to have to get involved and I don't like that. Like, I have to pick a side and obviously, I'm going to choose my brother, it's my blood."

Watch the video below:

