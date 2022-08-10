Derek Chisora tells "b****" Tyson Fury to call "daddy" Bob Arum and "mummy" Frank Warren - "Tell them you wanna hang out with me"

Tyson Fury has finally grabbed Derek Chisora’s attention, and the pair look likely to lock horns in an epic all-British trilogy. Having taken several verbal shots from the WBC champion, Chisora has now responded.

‘War’ took to social media and agreed to face ‘The Gypsy King’ but had some additional advice to deliver. Derek Chisora said,

“Tyson, stop talking s*** mate. Phone mummy and daddy. Mummy is Frank Warren, daddy is fu*** Bob Arum. Tell them you wanna hang out with me, okay, and send me the paperwork b****.”

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora fought in 2011 and 2014. The first fight at Wembley saw Fury outpoint Chisora throughout the night for a unanimous victory. The rematch in 2014 was even better for Tyson Fury, as he stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round.

The professional records of both the fighters are not even close at the moment. Fury has won all the heavyweight belts in his career and currently holds the WBC belt alongside a 32-0-1 pro record.

Watch Fury vs. Chisora 2 below:

Meanwhile, Chisora has won one of his last four fights. His recent win over Kubrat Pulev gave him a lifeline for his drowning career. 33-12 as a pro, Chisora may not be a well-matched opponent for Fury, especially when the division has so much to offer.

However, Fury wants to have two trilogies in his boxing journey. After successfully conquering Deontay Wilder with a 2-0-1 in three fights, Fury wants to go 3-0 against ‘War’ Chisora.

Tyson Fury can also aim at other names for his return

Fury’s sudden interest in Chisora is surprising to many traditional boxing fans, as there are better matchups onboard. The winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 could face Fury for an undisputed title fight.

Lennox Lewis is the last heavyweight champion to have held all four titles simultaneously under his name — replicating that in this era do a lot to enrich Fury’s legacy.

Tyson Fury after his fight against Dillian Whyte

Meanwhile, lucrative exhibition bouts might also intrigue Fury to re-lace the gloves. Following his win against Dillian Whyte, ‘The Gypsy King’ eyed Francis Ngannou from the UFC as his potential future opponent. Hence, Chisora might be just one of the many names available for the WBC champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016