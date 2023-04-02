Did Anthony Joshua win his fight against Jermaine Franklin? Watch the fight highlights

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returned to the boxing ring against Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua was last seen inside the squared circle in August last year in against Oleksandr Usyk when he failed to recapture the heavyweight championship after losing it to the Ukrainian a year prior.

A lot has been said about Anthony Joshua since then and 'AJ' stepped into the boxing ring with the aim of silencing his critics and earning an emphatic victory over '989 Assassin'. The former heavyweight champion looked comfortable in the ring against Jermaine Franklin and established his authority in the fight as the rounds went on. After a rather one-sided 12-round affair, Joshua won the bout via unanimous decision (117-111, 117-111, and 118,111).

Overall, it was a mildly underwhelming performance from Joshua. It was clearly evident that after suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of Usyk, Joshua has certainly lost a lot of fire and conviction.

Watch the highlights of Joshua vs. Franklin below:

Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight championship

Following his unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin, Anthony Joshua called out the WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

It is worth noting that the two have quite the history. While they have failed to bring their rivalry to the ring, a bout between Joshua and Fury has been in the works a number of times. Most recently, the two were in negotiations for a bout in December 2022, however, it eventually fell apart and 'The Gypsy King' went on to fight Derek Chisora instead.

Neverthelss, Anthony Joshua still wants to make the Tyson Fury fight happen. While talking about what's next for him inside the squared circle, 'AJ' suggested that he'd love to take on Fury for the WBC heavyweight championship.

"The ball's in his [Tyson Fury] court. I would 100% be honored to compete for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. I stand here and I say that proudly, that will be an honor. So wherever you are, if you're listening, you know my management, you know my promoter, we've had dialect before so let's continue this and hopefully we can get this on sooner than later. We ain't getting any younger, do you know what I'm trying to say."

Watch the post-fight interview below:

