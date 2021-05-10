Did Jake Paul call out Canelo Alvarez?

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul was unusually quiet on social media after Saul Canelo Alvarez's TKO victory against Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday.

Jake Paul stayed away from online conversations regarding Canelo Alvarez, who successfully vanquished Saunders in their super-middleweight unification fight.

But in the past, Jake Paul has targeted Canelo Alvarez in a lengthy Instagram rant. He called the Mexican boxing superstar a "straight mutherf*ckin hater" in a post he made before his bout with Ben Askren in April.

Jake Paul took a swipe at Canelo Alvarez regarding his contract with DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions and brought up the Mexican's previous doping scandal.

"I’m two years into this sport….you have been at it for 18 years, yet my pay going up and yours is going down.. so focus on you and your brand and keep my name out of your mouth….and in a few years, maybe ill give you a chance to increase your pay again... until then step up.."

Canelo Alvarez kicks out Jake Paul fans

Jake Paul and his supporters have been trying to get under Canelo Alvarez's nerves for quite some time now. Last February, Canelo Alvarez kicked two die-hard Jake Paul fans out of the ring after they crashed his post-fight interview.

The best moment from the #CaneloYildirim fight last night was Canelo telling the Jake Paul fans to get the f**k out of the ring! #Canelo (🎥@DAZNBoxing) pic.twitter.com/BtF7yjwFbU — Gurms © (@GurmeetK_) February 28, 2021

Canelo Alvarez was celebrating his dominant win against Avni Yildirim when two unknown men hopped into the ring and proceeded to flash their Jake Paul t-shirts on camera. The two men heard some profane words from Canelo Alvarez as the Mexican brawler told them to get out of the ring.

Will Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez fight?

Canelo Alvarez is adamant that he doesn't have anything against celebrity boxers like Jake and Logan Paul. However, the 30-year-old also stated that he has no interest in getting involved with the Paul brothers in the future:

"I don’t criticize [Jake and Logan Paul]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky. No, I don't want to fight them. I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects. I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about," Canelo Alvarez told The Sun.