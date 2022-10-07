Did Jake Paul really want to become a Navy SEAL?

The name Jake Paul needs no introduction. 'The Problem Child' is arguably one of the biggest names to have come out of the social media world over the last decade. From making short videos on Vine to becoming one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, Paul has now dedicated his life to boxing.

While Paul started off with Vine at a very young age, it wasn't something he always wanted to do. Interestingly, 'The Problem Child' wanted to become a Navy SEAL at one point in his life and was training to do so until he found his passion for content creation.

Additionally, in a tweet replying to Mr. Beast back in 2019, Paul revealed that he was training to become a Navy SEAL.

i’m down for this @MrBeastYT before youtube I was training to become a navy seal.. i’m down for this

However, Jake Paul didn't end up becoming a Navy SEAL as he discontinued his pursuit after seeing success in the world of social media. Over the past three years, 'The Problem Child' has transitioned from a YouTuber to a boxer.

He has one amateur bout and five pro-fights under his belt as of now and stands undefeated. However, Paul is set to take on the biggest challenge of his career so far when he takes on MMA legend Anderson Silva later this month.

Jake Paul is the underdog for the first time in his boxing career

As mentioned earlier, Paul is set to take on the toughest challenge of his career in the form of Anderson 'The Spider' Silva. Having fought against the likes of Deji, AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in the past, 'The Problem Child' has never walked into a fight as an underdog.

But that isn't the case this time around. According to Oddschecker, Silva has been given a 60% chance of winning against 'The Problem Child'. Fans and people from the world of combat sports also believe that 'The Spider' will get the job done.

Speaking about the same during an interview with ESPN MMA, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier backed Anderson Silva to win the fight and said:

"I think Anderson Silva wins the fight. If Jake Paul wins, he's a kid that's in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Jake Paul can fight, the guy can fight. I'm done being of the people that say this kid's a joke, this kid is not a joke, the kid can fight... Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything he's [Jake Paul's] ever done... That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two... Anderson wins the fight."

