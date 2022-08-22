"On a different level" - Tim Bradley backs Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy fight

Tim Bradley believes Canelo Alvarez will be too much for Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo and Golovkin will clash for a third time after facing each other on two previous occasions in 2018 and 2017. Many believe 'GGG' was unfortunate not to be awarded the victory in both fights. A draw was given in their first encounter whereas Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch.

However, a lot has changed since then and Bradley is under the impression that Canelo Alvarez is too fresh for his aging rival. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, the former Welterweight World Champion said the following:

"Just judging on GGG's last performance. Just seeing him slowly deteriorating, late in fights. He's getting hit more often. I think Canelo is on a different level and I think that Canelo just has his number now. He knows what he has to do. He has to pressure him, put him on his back foot. Avoid the jab. Counter punch. Go to his body. Just as he did before. The weakness is still there."

Canelo Alvarez claims the fight with Gennadiy Golovkin is personal

There has been no love lost in the build-up to Canelo-Golovkin 3. Canelo Alvarez has openly stated that his upcoming fight with 'GGG' is personal. Here's what the former pound-for-pound king said at the first press conference:

"It's personal for me and this is the way I am. I am not pretending to be another person or say things in the media or in another place and come here and pretend I don't want to say anything... It's personal for me because he talked a lot of things and you know guys that's why its personal. I just can't wait to be in that ring."

Canelo and Golovkin are former sparring partners who used to train alongside each other. However, their two previous fights have soured their relationship outside of the ring.

Now 40 years old, 'GGG' is in the latter stages of his career. The Kazakh is coming off a hard fought ninth-round stoppage victory over Ryota Murata back in April.

In contrast, Canelo Alvarez is still in his prime at 32 years old. But after being comprehensively beaten by Dmitry Bivol on Cinco De Mayo weekend, many are curious to see how the Mexican performs after the second loss of his career.

