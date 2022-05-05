Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua agree to a rematch - "Settling the score once and for all"

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte spoke about a potential rematch after the two heavyweight rivals met in a chance encounter.

The British duo squared off in 2015, with 'AJ' emerging victorious via a seventh-round knockout.

Whyte shared a picture of himself and Joshua in conversation on social media. 'The Body Snatcher' said they were talking about fighting each other again once they both got back in the winning column. Whyte wrote on Twitter:

"Look who I bumped in to today @anthonyjoshua and we both want that rematch but first we both got to get back to winning ways again then let’s f***ing have it."

Check out Dillian Whyte's Twitter post:

Dillian Whyte @DillianWhyte Look who I bumped in to today @anthonyjoshua and we both want that rematch but first we both got to get back to winning ways again then let’s fxxking have it #TeamBodySnatcher Look who I bumped in to today @anthonyjoshua and we both want that rematch but first we both got to get back to winning ways again then let’s fxxking have it #TeamBodySnatcher https://t.co/8lyLmHLKEA

Both fighters are coming off heavy defeats. After losing in their first encounter last September, 'AJ' is heading into a rematch against IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, 'The Body Snatcher' suffered a sixth-round stoppage defeat to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in their WBC World Heavyweight Title fight on April 23.

The British heavyweights have repeatedly expressed their desire to face each other.

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte's rivalry

The rivalry between Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 knockouts) and Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) started when they were amateur boxers.

Their first encounter was in 2009 when Whyte defeated Joshua on points. 'AJ' stayed in the amateurs and eventually won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. Meanwhile, Whyte turned pro in 2011 and compiled a 9-0 (6 KOs) record before receiving a two-year ban in 2012 for a banned substance.

In 2015, the British Boxing Board of Control revealed an agreement had been reached between the compatriots to fight for the vacant British Heavyweight Title. Both fighters were unbeaten when they met in the pro ranks. Commonwealth Champion Joshua claimed the title with a vicious knockout in the seventh round.

With both fighters about to enter the twilight of their pro boxing careers, fans would be excited to see Joshua, 32, and Whyte, 34, fight each other again to settle the score once and for all.

Check out the full fight highlights of Joshua and Whyte in 2015:

Edited by Phil Dillon