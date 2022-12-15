In a recent Instagram story, Dillian Whyte said, "Let's run it back," along with a picture of himself and Anthony Joshua from their most recent bout.

The bulk of supporters are making comments about how this fight will only be a battle of losers, which has the fans less than thrilled. Although the losers' duel appears harsh, it is appropriate because both are good rivals. But what is Dillian Whyte thinking after Joshua defeated Whyte by Technical Knockout in their first fight in 2015? (TKO). What led Dillian Whyte to believe that this time he could defeat Joshua?

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte calling for a rematch with Anthony Joshua on Instagram today… Dillian Whyte calling for a rematch with Anthony Joshua on Instagram today… https://t.co/zUMmOq9BJH

In their first encounter as amateurs in 2009, Whyte knocked down Joshua route to a points decision victory. When Whyte turned professional in 2011, he amassed a record of 9-0 (6 KOs) before incurring a two-year suspension for failing a drug test in 2012 for the illegal chemical methylhexaneamine. Joshua remained in the amateur ranks to win a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. When the ban was lifted in 2014, Whyte indicated his interest in a rematch with Joshua, who was then 9-0 (9 KOs), and claimed there was hostility between them as a result of Joshua making derogatory remarks about Whyte in an interview.

Joshua hasn't competed since losing his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August, but he plans to make a comeback in 2023 against contenders like Whyte and Deontay Wilder. Last month, Whyte edged Jermaine Franklin by a razor-thin margin while Joshua watched from ringside.

Numerous other contenders, like Otto Wallin and Frank Sanchez, who both have prominent positions in the world rankings, are anticipated to be in the race to challenge Joshua. However, Whyte feels that he ought to be the one to take the hit next and wrote the following message for Anthony Joshua on Instagram: "Let's run it back, Anthony Joshua."

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte's fights

On December 12, 2015, at the O2 Arena in London, Joshua and Whyte engaged in their first boxing contest. Joshua was defending his Commonwealth and WBC international belts as well as the vacant British titles.

Joshua overcame Whyte with a technical knockout in the seventh round to win the British title, adding it to his Commonwealth and WBC International titles. Joshua is also the unbeaten WBC International Silver champion (TKO).

Watch the highlights of Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury, the WBC Heavyweight champion, publicly challenged Anthony Joshua to a "Battle of Britain" for the WBC heavyweight title. No agreement that would have guaranteed a matchup between the two heavyweights as of December 2022 has been achieved.

On April 23, 2022, Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte. Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte engaged in a heavyweight professional boxing bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Fury was the WBC World Boxing Council's in-ring heavyweight title, and Whyte was the WBC interim heavyweight champion.

Poll : 0 votes