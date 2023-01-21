Dillian Whyte interested in massive crossover fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Dillian Whyte has expressed an interest in a potential dream fight with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou left the UFC as the reigning Heavyweight Champion, nixing potential bouts with the likes of Jon Jones but opening him up for endless possibilities. One of the possibilities touted for the powerhouse has been a foray into the world of pro boxing. The likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been earmarked for potential dream fights.

However, another potential challenger waiting in the wings could be former WBC Silver Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte. He recently told Sky Sports that he would be interested in the fight, and opined that the bout would be interesting given the fact that Whyte has also competed in MMA.

"I would love to fight him. Obviously he is a champion, a dangerous guy, but I think I would bash him up. It would be a very interesting fight, because we both have got a martial arts background and he's up for jumping in at the deep end, fighting someone like me. It would get lots of interest and eyeballs." (H/T Sky Sports)

Whyte has fought and won one professional MMA bout. In his boxing career, he has faced the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury but has yet to capture a world title.

Dillian Whyte spoke further on the former UFC star's interest in boxing

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Francis Ngannou in a two-fight boxing/MMA deal: "A lot of these boxing guys pick on MMA guys and beat them up in a boxing ring, but they are not brave enough to get in the cage. I'd happily fight him in boxing and the cage as well." [ @SkySports Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Francis Ngannou in a two-fight boxing/MMA deal: "A lot of these boxing guys pick on MMA guys and beat them up in a boxing ring, but they are not brave enough to get in the cage. I'd happily fight him in boxing and the cage as well." [@SkySports]

In the same interview, Whyte spoke further on Ngannou's desire to step in the boxing ring. He explained that there is more money to be made in boxing, but also acknowledged the allure of winning titles in both sports. He even expressed his own desire to win a title in MMA.

"These guys know there is more money to make in boxing than there is in MMA. It would be good becoming a champion across two sports - something I wanted to do as well - so I can understand him having a massive drive to do something like that."

Ngannou will have no shortage of suitors after making his decision to leave UFC. Bare Knuckle Boxing promotion, BKFC, as well as MMA organizations Bellator and PFL have all expressed an interest in the heavyweight contender.

Poll : 0 votes