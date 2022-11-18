Does Floyd Mayweather have an Olympic medal?

In addition to a perfect professional record, Floyd Mayweather has a bronze medal from the 1996 Olympics.

Before he was 'Money', 'Pretty Boy' was an accomplished amateur with incredible promise. The nickname was given to him by teammates, as he just couldn't be hit, and typically left sparring sessions and fights without a mark on him.

Having won three national Golden Gloves tournaments heading into the 1996 Olympics, Mayweather was an instant favorite to win the gold. He headed into the featherweight division as a strong contender, and it looked like he would win it all early.

Mayweather coasted through the Olympic trials, only losing to future trainer Augie Sanchez. Once he made it to the Olympic matches, he easily defeated names such as Artur Gevorgyan and Lorenzo Aragon before meeting Serafim Todorov.

The pair were in the semi-final matchup, and it was an intense one. Ultimately, it was the Bulgarian who won the matchup on points (10-9), in an extremely controversial decision. Many opined that the judges were afraid of Bulgaria's Emil Jetchev, who was the head of officiating.

Following the Olympics, the U.S. team manager and team protested the result and appealed for it to be overturned. Sadly for Mayweather, the result was never changed, and he was forced to settle for the bronze medal.

Is Floyd Mayweather still in boxing?

Despite the disappointing loss at the Olympics, Floyd Mayweather went on to prove that he deserved the gold.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing



Mayweather defeated Roberto Apodaca via 2nd round KO 🥊 #OnThisDay 25 years ago, “Pretty Boy” @floydmayweather went straight into the pros following a run at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta that ended in Bronze.Mayweather defeated Roberto Apodaca via 2nd round KO 🥊 #OnThisDay 25 years ago, “Pretty Boy” @floydmayweather went straight into the pros following a run at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta that ended in Bronze.Mayweather defeated Roberto Apodaca via 2nd round KO 🥊 https://t.co/VB9CaYvkdk

'Pretty Boy' was so distraught by the defeat that he ultimately decided to turn professional. The decision turned out to be a good one. While he didn't have as much experience in the amateur scene as many of his contemporaries, it didn't matter.

Just over two years after making his professional debut, Mayweather became a champion after finishing Genaro Hernandez. The title was far from his last, as he went on to become a titleholder in five different weight classes.

Over the course of his career, the persona of 'Pretty Boy' became 'Money'. He also shifted his style from being aggressive to defensive, which helped him remain in the sport for much longer than many would expect.

Ultimately, Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing following a knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2017. While he's retiring from pro contests, he hasn't retired from making money. Mayweather is still competing in exhibition matches today.

Although he didn't win the big one at the Olympics, it's safe to say everything worked out.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell



Mayweather is 50-0 in his pro career, makes nearly $1 billion.



Todorov has 7 pro fights, last in Bulgaria living on $435 a month pension. 24 Years Ago Today: @FloydMayweather ’s last loss. A controversial decision in the semis of the 1996 Olympics to Bulgarian Serafim Todorov.Mayweather is 50-0 in his pro career, makes nearly $1 billion.Todorov has 7 pro fights, last in Bulgaria living on $435 a month pension. 24 Years Ago Today: @FloydMayweather’s last loss. A controversial decision in the semis of the 1996 Olympics to Bulgarian Serafim Todorov. Mayweather is 50-0 in his pro career, makes nearly $1 billion.Todorov has 7 pro fights, last in Bulgaria living on $435 a month pension. https://t.co/Rv0sILu0Ao

Poll : 0 votes