Eddie Hearn hints at Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Before Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could face Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, May 7, boxing fans were eager to see the trilogy fight between the Mexican and his rival, Gennadiy Golovkin. However, the trilogy fight looked impossible after the world witnessed the pound-for-pound king get dethroned by Bivol.

Golovkin last fought in April, where he traveled to Japan in an attempt to unify the IBF and WBA Middleweight Titles. The Kazakh was victorious with a ninth-round stoppage as he proved to be too powerful for his opponent.

Alvarez has already activated the rematch clause to fight Bivol again in hopes of retrieving the WBA Light-Heavyweight title. Despite this, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that the trilogy fight between Canelo and Golovkin is now "bigger". Hearn was speaking with iFL TV via YouTube:

"The plan was to fight Gennadiy Golovkin. It's still a huge fight and funnily enough, the Golovkin fight becomes bigger now because people give Golovkin a chance of winning the fight. [...] That's a massive fight now."

Hearn then went on to say:

"If he would've beaten Dmitry Bivol, people would've said that in the Golovkin fight, he's a huge favorite. Now, he's still the favorite but it's not a huge fight. We'll see."

Watch Hearn's full interview here via iFL TV (YouTube):

Would Gennadiy Golovkin be able to get revenge over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

'GGG' has undoubtedly had an amazing boxing career, both in the ameteur ranks and in the professional game, but it looks like Gennadiy Golovkin, who is 40 years of age, could be slightly too old and past his prime by the time a potential trilogy comes around.

Nevertheless, the Kazakh has held the IBF title since 2019 and the WBA (Super) title since April 2022 so maybe age isn't everything for legendary athletes like 'GGG'.

The challenge for the middleweight champion will be to take on the current pound-for-pound king for the third time and the key difference is that Alvarez is currently in his prime.

You can watch the full 'Canelo' Vs. 'GGG' 2 here via BT Sport Boxing (YouTube):

Edited by Allan Mathew