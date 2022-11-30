Eddie Hearn has chimed in on Canelo Alvarez's one-sided feud with Lionel Messi.

Over the weekend, Argentina and Mexico met in the World Cup. For Argentina, the game was a must-win, considering they were recently upset by Saudi Arabia. Argentina treated the match as such and wound up winning 2-0.

The team was clearly fired up by the win, as evidenced by a viral locker room video. In the video, the Argentine team, as well as Messi, were celebrating. During the video, the football star was seen gently kicking a Mexico jersey, which was on the ground.

Canelo Alvarez wasn't pleased with the video. In a series of tweets, the Mexican superstar blasted Messi, stating that he was wiping the floor with the jersey. He later tried to backtrack and stated that the jersey being on the ground was disrespectful in its own right.

Legendary boxing trainer Eddie Hearn isn't sure who's right or wrong, as he discussed on The DAZN Boxing Show. However, the boxing promoter noted what he would do in Lionel Messi's position:

"If I was Lionel Messi, I wouldn't want to bump into Saul [Alvarez]... I don't know [if it was disrespectful]. It was obviously disrespectful to Saul, but like I said, he's clearly a passionate Mexican. You never see that sort of response from him publicly."

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball



weighs in as two superstars collide on Twitter "If I were Lionel Messi, I wouldn't want to run into @Canelo @EddieHearn weighs in as two superstars collide on Twitter "If I were Lionel Messi, I wouldn't want to run into @Canelo"@EddieHearn weighs in as two superstars collide on Twitter 👀 https://t.co/43RajtwsXI

Eddie Hearn discusses Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua's promoter, is open to the British star facing Deontay Wilder next.

'AJ' has been out of action since his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in August. In that outing, Joshua showed a lot of improvement since his first loss to the Ukrainian. However, he still came up short and lost via split decision.

Following the defeat, the former champion was in talks to face Tyson Fury in December. But the bout between the two British superstar boxers didn't materialize.

'The Gypsy King' is now set to face Derek Chisora, while Joshua has targeted a 2023 return.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel has declared that Wilder now wants the Anthony Joshua fight next: "We have the WBC final eliminator with Andy Ruiz, but we want the Joshua fight… Deontay wants the fight next. Let's make a deal and do the fight." [ Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel has declared that Wilder now wants the Anthony Joshua fight next: "We have the WBC final eliminator with Andy Ruiz, but we want the Joshua fight… Deontay wants the fight next. Let's make a deal and do the fight." [ @WorldBoxingNews ‼️ Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel has declared that Wilder now wants the Anthony Joshua fight next: "We have the WBC final eliminator with Andy Ruiz, but we want the Joshua fight… Deontay wants the fight next. Let's make a deal and do the fight." [@WorldBoxingNews] https://t.co/TLL3KYjwFM

When 'AJ' returns, he could face Deontay Wilder.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to action in October, defeating Robert Helenius via first-round KO. Since then, Wilder's manager, Shelly Finkel, has stated that they're open to facing Joshua next.

On The DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn tackled the subject and seemed open to a fight:

“I'm going to reach out to Shelly [Finkel] today but there’s a lot of options going around for Deontay Wilder. At the moment, in 'AJ’s plans, he’s looking to fight [in] late March, we’re locking that in. Could that be Wilder? Possibly. We’re open to that conversation.”

Poll : 0 votes