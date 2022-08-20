Emanuel Navarette vs. Eduardo Baez: Time, date, venue, fight card, how to watch, and latest betting odds

Emanuel Navarette will put his WBO Featherweight Title on the line against Eduardo Baez on August 20 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. It will be his third title defense since winning the strap against Ruben Vila in 2020.

Navarette (35-1) will go up against a tough contender in Eduardo Baez who has lost just twice as a pro. Boasting a 21-2-2 resume, ‘El Gemelo’ will have his first attempt at the world title. Although he is an underdog, Baez has the goods to pull off an upset.

The Top Rank event will have nine fights on the card, including the main event. Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, is also appearing on the card.

Emanuel Navarette vs. Eduardo Baez - Timings

The event will begin at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 20, in the US. The ring walk for the main event is expected to begin at around 11:30 PM, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Boxing fans are in for a treat as Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 is also scheduled for the same day.

How to watch Emanuel Navarette vs. Eduardo Baez, PPV prices and more

Navarette vs. Baez will be available on ESPN, ESPN +. The monthly subscription to ESPN + is $6.99 and the annual subscription is $69.99. The Disney Bundle w/Hulu will telecast the fight for $13.99/ month with ads and $19.99/ month without ads.

Navarette vs. Baez - Latest betting odds and full fight card

According to DraftKings, featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarette (-1400) is a massive favorite to defend his title against the underdog Eduardo Baez (+850). When the odds opened, Navarette was the favorite at -350 with Baez standing close to +250.

Here’s a look at the full fight card:

Emanuel Navarette (C) vs. Eduardo Baez - WBO featherweight title fight

Giovanni Santillan vs. Julio Luna Avila - Welterweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar - Welterweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero - Lightweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas - Super featherweight

Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz - TBD

Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia - Super featherweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez - Middleweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter - Heavyweight

