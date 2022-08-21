Emanuel Navarrete knocks out Eduardo Baez to retain WBO Featherweight title - Full card results

WBO Featherweight Champion Emanuel Navarrete saw off his countryman in spectacular fashion.

Navarrete was tasked with dispatching a difficult challenger in Eduardo Baez, and he did it in style. He destroyed Baez with a well-placed hook to the torso, with the challenger taking a knee for the entire ten seconds to spell defeat and chalk up another title defense for Navarrete.

It was nowhere near plain sailing for Emanuel Navarrete, though. If the fight had reached the latter stages, then Baez may have started to cause legitimate issues for the champion.

In winning the bout, Emanuel Navarrete has extended his 31-fight winning streak, as well as retaining his title in its fourth defense.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez full card results

Emanual Navarrete def. Eduardo Baez via KO in Round 6 [WBO Featherweight Championship]

Eduardo Baez came out making use of his jab at the start of his maiden title challenge, whereas Emanuel Navarrete boxed in reverse for much of the early portion of the contest.

Navarrete opened up offensively in round two, though Baez stuck to his gameplan. He worked the body of the defending champ, who found himself driven to the ropes after an accidental clash of heads. Baez continued to throw and land to the mid-section before making the switch with a classic one-two to the head, which was, in turn, replied with a four-punch combo by Navarrete just before the bell rang.

Baez mixed in more defense in round three, fighting responsibly as Navarrete spent the round fighting mostly out of southpaw. The change in style produced minimal effect, with Baez still landing to the torso and using masterful head movement to get on the inside.

Navarrete went into 'windmill' mode soon after, swinging and missing with overhand rights and attempted left hooks. A sturdy chin saved Baez when he was caught with a clean right before retaliating with his own counter punch.

However, the sturdiness would not last long when he took a knee after a riveting left hook to the midsection. Jack Reiss then made the entire count of ten while the challenger remained grounded, putting an end to the contest and registering another fantastic win on Navarrete's record.

Giovani Santillan def. Julio Luna via UD (96-94, 100-90, 100-90)

Giovani Santillan survived perhaps the toughest test of his career in a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Julio Luna.

A clash of heads left Santillan with a bad cut over the right eyelid late in round seven. Luna targeted Santillan’s cut, shooting his jab at the wound early and often in round eight. Santillan did his best to guard against the attack, initiating a firefight at close quarters as he targeted Luna’s body.

Luna used the uppercut as his money shot throughout the bout, often breaking Santillan's forward momentum whenever the fighter looked to be coming into his own.

Santillan increased his record to 30-0 with the win, his second of the calendar year. This was Luna's first career defeat on a record that now reads 19-1-1.

Nico Ali Walsh def. Reyes Sanchez via KO in Round 2

Lindolfo Delgado def. Omar Alejandro Aguilar via UD (77-75, 79-73, 79-73)

Austin Brooks def. Oliver Galicia via TKO in Round 4

Xavier Martinez def. Alejandro Guerrero via TKO in Round 5

Miguel Contreras def. Josec Ruiz via UD (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)

Luis Alberto Lopez def. Yeison Vargas via KO in Round 2

Antonio Mireles def. Kaleel Carter via KO in Round 2

