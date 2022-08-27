VIDEO: Errol Spence Jr. says nothing to Terence Crawford but leaves a subtle message - ‘It’s fight time’

Errol Spence Jr. didn’t say anything to WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford. However, ‘The Truth’ did give a green signal to the undisputed welterweight title clash from his end. After snatching the WBA belt from Yordenis Ugas and adding it to his WBC and IBF divisional straps, Spence Jr. seems ready to enter the biggest fight of his career against Crawford.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, Spence Jr. has sent a message to his welterweight rival. In a chat with ES News, the WBC, IBF, and WBA 147lbs champion said:

“I will tell Terence nothing. It's fight time.”

Errol Spence Jr. has been an injury-prone boxer, surviving a near-fatal car crash in 2019 and a retinal injury earlier this year. He could have been the one to retire Manny Pacquiao in the Filipino's last fight. However, Spence Jr. suffered an injury that allowed Yordenis Ugas to go up against ‘Pac Man’.

Ugas outworked Pacquiao only to lose the belt against Spence Jr. next. ‘The Truth’ is currently undefeated with a professional record of 28-0. He has won 22 of those fights via stoppage and is already a pound-for-pound elite of the current generation. That said, Terence Crawford can rightly look into his eyes and boast of his own boxing supremacy.

Crawford is 38-0 in his pro journey, earning 29 KOs to this day. He stopped Shawn Porter in his last fight, which was also his last bout under Bob Arum’s Top Rank. Having dominated the welterweight division for years, it's time for Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford to confirm their match.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is likely to happen soon

The super-fight between the two undefeated stars has been touted for several years. However, the promoters of the respective fighters could never come to terms. Since ‘Bud’ is now a free agent, the fight looks likely to happen. Both boxers have always desired to face each other.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. is with Al Haymon’s PBC and they appear likely to come to an understanding with Crawford now that Bob Arum is out of the way. The welterweight title matchup is on the brink of materialization and is a fight that has the potential to be an instant classic of the modern era. Fight fans shouldn’t be deprived of it under any circumstances.

