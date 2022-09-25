"Ices Usyk in 1st round”- Joe Joyce backed to beat world champion Oleksandr Usyk after his KO against Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce secured his 15th professional win and the WBO Interim Heavyweight Title by knocking out Joseph Parker in round eleven of their latest main-event collision. Retaining his unbeaten record and the knockout streak, ‘Juggernaut’ displayed a powerful performance that can be alarming for the entire heavyweight division.

Joyce has already eyed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as his next opponent. Following the win over Parker, Joyce issued a fun call out to the Ukrainian, saying:

"Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Joe Joyce has called out Oleksandr Usyk for a shot at his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles: "Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on." Joe Joyce has called out Oleksandr Usyk for a shot at his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles: "Usyk, I'm very feel, let's get it on."

Boxing fans delivered mixed reactions to the post. While a few backed Usyk to beat 'Juggernaut', many were in Joyce’s corner.

See some of the comments and reactions below:

lean™️ @leanmma___ @MichaelBensonn that not an easy fight for usyk at all @MichaelBensonn that not an easy fight for usyk at all

Joe @Northern_Munk @brandonray__ @MichaelBensonn I don’t see Usyk pushing him back as easily if they fight now. Joyce looks a much bigger unit than he used to @brandonray__ @MichaelBensonn I don’t see Usyk pushing him back as easily if they fight now. Joyce looks a much bigger unit than he used to

unknown @UnknownRGR2000 @MichaelBensonn Yeah… Joyce is Strong af but Usyk is at a WHOLE different level @MichaelBensonn Yeah… Joyce is Strong af but Usyk is at a WHOLE different level 💯

J @jmzz_55 @MichaelBensonn Joyce needs to eat the middleweight if not the best hw of all time Tyson Fury will @MichaelBensonn Joyce needs to eat the middleweight if not the best hw of all time Tyson Fury will

D. @gwkonyoutube @Northern_Munk @brandonray__ @MichaelBensonn Usyk or anyone else for that matter needs the angles and footwork to be on point. Conditioning too, I think that's the key to winning if stopping Joyce doesn't seem like a reality @Northern_Munk @brandonray__ @MichaelBensonn Usyk or anyone else for that matter needs the angles and footwork to be on point. Conditioning too, I think that's the key to winning if stopping Joyce doesn't seem like a reality

Having won the WBO Interim belt, Joyce is currently the mandatory challenger to Usyk’s WBO World Title. Joyce vs. Usyk looks likely to happen in the future, especially considering Oleksandr Usyk hasn't found his next in-ring rival.

After defeating Anthony Joshua twice at Wembley and in Jeddah, the Ukrainian boxer was in talks to face Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title fight. However, Fury is now aiming for a fight against ‘AJ’ which shall allow Usyk to explore other opponents.

Joyce has been a top-tier prospect for several years and has knocked out almost every man he has ever fought. He is a deserving contender for the heavyweight belt and has the sheer ability to become the next world champion. While many other boxers are also trying to bag a fight against Usyk, Joe Joyce seems to be leading the race.

How did Joe Joyce look against Joseph Parker?

‘Juggernaut’ used his physical credentials brilliantly and didn’t let Joseph Parker get comfortable inside the ring. Joyce is taller than Parker and has a bigger reach. He infused it all with his sheer power and battered Parker with some hard blows.

Former world champion Joseph Parker did everything in his arsenal to hang around in the fight. He also looked to mount significant offense in retaliation but in vain. Parker had a nasty cut over his right eye but still took the fight to the 11th round before Joe Joyce landed the final blow and earned the victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far