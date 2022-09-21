"He basically summed up his whole carrier"- Fans criticize Floyd Mayweather for saying he doesn’t want to take 'real punishment' in a fight

Floyd Mayweather is down to competing in exhibition bouts even though he is 45 years old. That said, the undefeated professional boxer doesn’t intend to appear in pro bouts anymore. Having amassed a 50-0 record with world titles in five divisions, ‘Money’ Mayweather will face Mikuru Asakura at RIZIN 38 this weekend.

Ahead of the fight, Floyd Mayweather connected with Mail Sport and talked about a potential rematch against his last professional rival, Conor McGregor. Mayweather said:

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight, but there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment."

He added:

"So Guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers. I don’t really mind colliding with those individuals but nothing where I am going to hurt myself.”

Mayweather’s comment didn’t impress a lot of boxing fans.

Many people ridiculed the idea of seeing a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather. They are especially against it after the Irishman lost via a 10th-round TKO in their original clash in 2017.

Meanwhile, a few ridiculed Floyd Mayweather’s approach to the sport of boxing, claiming he is only looking for guaranteed wins. Here’s a look at the reactions.

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly eyed his next opponent after Asakura

Floyd Mayweather is already in Japan and ready to throw fists with a much younger Asakura. He is reportedly also in talks to face YouTuber Deji by the end of this year.

Deji scored his first boxing win by beating Fousey on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda. The YouTuber has a major fanbase all over the world and is capable of grabbing prominent viewership.

Mayweather can bag another hefty paycheck by going against Deji, who will be an easy target for the former boxing world champion.

Despite retiring as a pro, ‘Money’ Mayweather is still making big moves in the sporting community and his exhibition appearances have been one major reason. While Conor McGregor also seems like a valid future opponent for him, it is clear that we are still far from seeing the last fight of ‘Money’ Mayweather.

