Fans aren't happy about the price of Floyd Mayweather's return against Deji.

'Money' retired from professional boxing following a 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor. However, despite retiring from professional contests, he didn't stop competing in exhibitions. His nickname is 'Money' after all.

Since retiring from professional boxing, the former champion has had four exhibition contests, going 2-0 (2) in that time. He's shared the ring with everyone from MMA fighters, to boxers, to YouTubers.

Floyd Mayweather is now set to return to the latter option for his next fight. Later this month in Dubai, he's set to face Deji Olatunji in an eight-round contest. The undercard features names such as Tommy Fury, Bobby Fish, and more.

Given that the card is headlined by an exhibition and features a YouTuber, many fans hoped that the event would be free-to-watch. Especially considering it's on DAZN instead of Showtime or HBO. The platform has been anti-pay-per-view for most of its existence, but began holding pay-per-view events last year.

Now fans know that Floyd Mayweather's return will indeed be a pay-per-view event. As first reported by Michael Benson, the card will cost $14.99, plus the cost of a DAZN subscription.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The DAZN UK/US PPV price for Floyd Mayweather vs Deji on Nov 13th will be £16.99/$14.99 for existing subscribers. New subscribers also need to purchase one month's subscription to DAZN (£7.99/$19.99) together with the PPV. The DAZN UK/US PPV price for Floyd Mayweather vs Deji on Nov 13th will be £16.99/$14.99 for existing subscribers. New subscribers also need to purchase one month's subscription to DAZN (£7.99/$19.99) together with the PPV.

Based on fans on social media, the pay-per-view price hasn't gone over well with fans. Many took shots at the fact that DAZN declared pay-per-view events dead, while others were unhappy that they had to pay to see the card at all.

Scott Graveson @kebark @MichaelBensonn From no PPV's, to only the biggest fights on PPV, to exhibitions on PPV... DAZN ladies and gentlemen! @MichaelBensonn From no PPV's, to only the biggest fights on PPV, to exhibitions on PPV... DAZN ladies and gentlemen!

Chris Houry @crhcapital @MichaelBensonn If they were fighting at the end of my garden I’d close the curtains. @MichaelBensonn If they were fighting at the end of my garden I’d close the curtains.

Chris Houry @crhcapital @MichaelBensonn If they were fighting at the end of my garden I’d close the curtains. @MichaelBensonn If they were fighting at the end of my garden I’d close the curtains.

miles harding @milopro31 @MichaelBensonn I’d like them to pay me more to watch it to be honest @MichaelBensonn I’d like them to pay me more to watch it to be honest

Daniel Cole Hernandez @Daniel84620929 @MichaelBensonn DAZN ppv model is a mess and that me being polite. Subscribers should be paying a lot less to access ppv events. @MichaelBensonn DAZN ppv model is a mess and that me being polite. Subscribers should be paying a lot less to access ppv events.

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition career thus far

Floyd Mayweather's brief exhibition career has been exciting to watch, but also extremely bizarre.

Just one year after retiring, 'Money' traveled to Japan to compete under the RIZIN umbrella. In his first exhibition contest, he scored a first-round knockout win over kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa.

Following that, he returned to America to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in June 2021. 'The Maverick' did much better than expected in the eyes of many fans, but the bout was ruled a no-contest after eight rounds of action.

The former champion decided to take off for roughly a year, but returned this May to face his training partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi. Mayweather dominated, but once again the fight was ruled a no-contest after eight rounds.

Lastly, Floyd Mayweather returned to RIZIN in September to face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. The Japanese fighter had some success early on, but the former champion rallied to win with a second-round knockout.

He's now set for his third exhibition contest this year, against Deji Olatunji. Even in retirement, Mayweather is a more active boxer than most.

Poll : 0 votes