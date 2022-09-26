"One last big pay day for the hype job" - Fans react as Anthony Joshua confirms he'll sign contract for Tyson Fury clash

Boxing fans are roasting Anthony Joshua after he confirmed rumors about potentially fighting Tyson Fury.

Joshua suffered another devastating loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August. 'AJ' quickly found himself in talks to fight Fury by the end of the year, but boxing negotiations can be endless.

Watch some of Anthony Joshua's surprising post-fight antics after losing to Oleksandr Usyk below:

Ring Of Highlights @ringofhighlight #UsykJoshua2 #RageOnTheRedSea



More footage of Anthony Joshua’s epic meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk, has to be restrained and calmed down by his team, confronts Oleksandr Usyk: ‘How did you beat?’ More footage of Anthony Joshua’s epic meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk, has to be restrained and calmed down by his team, confronts Oleksandr Usyk: ‘How did you beat?’ 😳 #UsykJoshua2 #RageOnTheRedSea https://t.co/qacBIb7rNQ

With that said, he and manager Eddie Hearns seem genuinely interested in materializing the highly-anticipated heavyweight clash. The interest likely comes from the possibility of Joshua instantly regaining all credibility with a win against Fury.

A video of Joshua discussing the Fury matchup emerged on social media, with the Watford native saying:

"I've been signing contracts for years. It ain't in my hands. It's with the legal team... Of course I'm gonna sign a contract. It's just with some lawyers at the minute."

Boxing King Media @TheBoxingKing1 @Tyson_Fury “I’M GONNA SIGN THE CONTRACT” Anthony Joshua UPDATES FANS ON TYSON FURY FIGHT | Follow us for all the latest on this… “I’M GONNA SIGN THE CONTRACT” Anthony Joshua UPDATES FANS ON TYSON FURY FIGHT | Follow us for all the latest on this…👀 @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/UWLIwbixy7

Boxing fans flooded the comment section with some harsh words for Joshua by saying:

"Just sign it, one last big pay day for the hype job."

Peter🗽 @Peter99909802 @TheBoxingKing1 @Tyson_Fury Just sign it, one last big pay day for the hype job. @TheBoxingKing1 @Tyson_Fury Just sign it, one last big pay day for the hype job.

"You can hear the nerves as he talks. The big man is gonna do what he does best and knock AJ out. @TysonfuryFury"

Mackemdno @mackemdno @TheBoxingKing1 @ShaunMiddleto66 @Tyson_Fury You can hear the nerves as he talks. The big man is gonna do what he does best and knock AJ out. @TysonfuryFury @TheBoxingKing1 @ShaunMiddleto66 @Tyson_Fury You can hear the nerves as he talks. The big man is gonna do what he does best and knock AJ out. @TysonfuryFury

"He’s not beating Fury"

"Will get complely battered from pillar to post."

"Anyone who opines that Fury doesn't give him a boxing lesson is surely deluded"

Tosh Bennett @bennett_tosh @TheBoxingKing1 @Tyson_Fury Anyone who opines that Fury doesn't give him a boxing lesson is surely deluded. @TheBoxingKing1 @Tyson_Fury Anyone who opines that Fury doesn't give him a boxing lesson is surely deluded.

Tyson Fury says he will knock out Anthony Joshua within six rounds

If Fury fights Joshua next, he will most likely be a big betting favorite. Now that 'AJ' has lost two straight fights, 'The Gypsy King' is filled with confidence. While speaking to Derek Chisora, the undefeated heavyweight had this to say:

"I’ll knock him [Anthony Joshua] out inside six rounds. And if you want, I’ll fight you in between rounds too, that’s how easy it is.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora clashing after Joe Joyce KO11 Joseph Parker. Fury told Chisora about the Anthony Joshua fight: “I’ll knock him out inside six rounds. And if you want I’ll fight you in between rounds too, that’s how easy it is.” Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora clashing after Joe Joyce KO11 Joseph Parker. Fury told Chisora about the Anthony Joshua fight: “I’ll knock him out inside six rounds. And if you want I’ll fight you in between rounds too, that’s how easy it is.” https://t.co/mkUwJJCp2f

Despite most boxing fans and analysts picking Fury to beat Joshua, the long-awaited heavyweight clash still has plenty of hype. Both fighters have contributed massively to the UK boxing scene and would sell out any arena together.

'The Gypsy King' could potentially beat 'AJ' and ride that momentum into a blockbuster fight against Usyk.

