“Andrew > Jake > Logan”- Fans react to Jake Paul saying Andrew Tate won’t risk his "alpha male" personality by fighting him or Logan Paul

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential fight between Andrew Tate and either one of Jake Paul or Logan Paul over the past month. While 'The Maverick' seemingly doesn't want to give Tate a platform to further continue his agenda, 'The Problem Child' looks open for a scrap with 'Cobra'.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the 5-0 boxer took shots at Andrew Tate and suggested that the former kickboxer would not risk his "alpha male" personality by fighting either him or his older brother Logan Paul:

"I don’t think he ever gets into the ring and risks his ‘alpha male’ appearance to fight me or Logan. Andrew Tate, you’re scared to get into the ring with one of us!”

Jake Paul's statement garnered a rather mixed reaction from fans. While some suggested there was no need to fight someone who wasn't as relevant as before, fans of 'Cobra' were clear to make it known that the former kickboxer is better than the Paul brothers.

Jake Paul opens up on being respectful towards Anderson Silva

'The Problem Child' trash talks a lot in the buildup to his fights. However, he presented a different side of himself during his two press-conferences for his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva.

Paul was respectful and did not demean Anderson Silva at all. Speaking about the same during an interview with BT Sport Boxing, 'The Problem Child' suggested that he has too much respect for Silva.

While further suggesting that he doesn't expect this to change as the fight gets closer, Jake Paul said:

"I don't think so, not for me and I doubt it changes for Anderson. You know, I have so much respect for him and he's a really nice guy. As soon as the bell rings though, all that goes out of the window, you know? It's a fight and both of our lives are on the line in front of millions of people. So, but the lead up no, I respect him too much."

