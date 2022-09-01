"You talk a lot" - Floyd Mayweather advised to keep it more "compact and concise" by upcoming opponent Mikuru Asakura 

Floyd Mayweather is more than ready to take on Japanese MMA star Mikura Asakura in an exhibition bout on September 25. Ahead of the highly anticipated exhibition bout, the Japanese had a few words to say about 'Money' during the recently held press conference.

Mikura Asakura has a record of 16-3 with 8 knockouts to his name. Currently fighting in the featherweight division of RIZIN Fighting Federation, he is one of the most famous mixed martial artists in Japan. He is also a popular content creator with over 2.71 million subscribers on YouTube as of now.

The 30-year-old took shots at 'Money' by suggesting that the undefeated boxer talks a lot. Moreover, Asakura advised Mayweather to keep his replies a bit more "compact and concise". The Japanese MMA star stated:

"So I appreciate him, he outlined the match and eveyrthing but just to remind you, it's the first time you're facing me and by the way you talk a lot so try to keep it more compact and concise."

Watch the full Mayweather vs. Asakura press-conference below:

Will Floyd Mayweather fight Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr.?

'Money' hung up his gloves back in 2017 following his win over Conor McGregor. While he hasn't had a pro-boxing fight since then, he has continued to participate in exhibition bouts. Mayweather has faced Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore and is gearing up for his fourth exhibition bout, this time against Mikuru Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather's upcoming exhibition match is set to go down on September 25 in Japan against one of Japan's most famous MMA stars, Mikuru Asakura. Ahead of his exhibition bout against Asakura, 'Money' was asked about the chances of facing current welterweight champions Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. during an interview with FightHype.

While suggesting that he'll continue doing exhibition fights, Floyd Mayweather said:

“When I am doing the exhibitions, I am getting in the ring. My philosophy as far as I am doing these exhibitions, let’s never stop getting it, continue to watch all my social media pages and follow me."

Watch Mayweather's full interview below:

