Jeff Mayweather on a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao - "He should fight someone that basically passed their prime"

Floyd Mayweather has teased his potential return to professional fighting, which would see him go for his first professional win since beating Conor McGregor in 2017.

Although Mayweather has actively participated in exhibitions, he has recently shown interest in returning for an actual fight and urged several people to impose Manny Pacquiao as a potential opponent.

Mayweather and Pacquiao spun the biggest payday in boxing history when they squared off in 2015. While Mayweather won the fight via decision, a rematch between the two could be even bigger. That said, Jeff Mayweather recently backed the idea in a chat with the Mayweather channel. He said,

“Yeah, I think if he fights, he should fight someone that’s, you know, basically... past their prime... not one of these young guys that are up and coming. So, I think him and Manny [Pacquiao] will be, that would be great.”

Manny Pacquiao retired from pro-boxing after a failed attempt at taking the WBA welterweight title against Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. However, he will soon return to the ring as an exhibitionist to take on Korean YouTuber DK Yoo. Pacquiao also ran for the presidential election in the Philippines, which he didn't win.

He may turn his attention back towards the boxing ring, especially if a Mayweather-sized payday is on the line. Floyd Mayweather fought Don Moore in Dubai earlier this year and is booked to compete against Japan’s Mikuru Asakura soon. After getting past their scheduled bouts, Mayweather and Pacquiao may try to seal a fight between themselves.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao might have one last clash left

Following their original bout in 2015, a rematch between Floy Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was touted by several boxing experts. It didn't take place, and both men ended up walking separate paths.

However, Mayweather and Pacquiao continued to be paired together by boxing media. A few months back, a charitable basketball game was being rumored to happen between them.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) vs. Manny Pacquiao (R)

The report gained worldwide attention as the high-voltage rematch seemed ready to shift from the boxing ring to the basketball court. Unfortunately, this also fell through.

Mayweather and Pacquiao have yet to publicly comment on another bout, whereas the boxing community already seems excited about the potential contest.

