Jake Paul throws $100 million offer to Floyd Mayweather who he accuses of wasting fans' money- "I weigh 175, you weigh 165"

Floyd Mayweather recently said that he will face Jake Paul in a ‘real fight’ if the latter comes down to Mayweather’s weight category. ‘The Problem Child’, who previously challenged Mayweather to a real fight, has also accepted the challenge verbally.

Meanwhile, Paul has ridiculed Floyd Mayweather’s recent selection of opponents after the retired boxer knocked out Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition. Jake Paul also shed his views on Mayweather’s weight proposal and found a viable solution that could bring both men on a collision course. Turning to social media, Paul said:

“Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy, fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans' money, wasting his fans' time. He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he is fighting and he chooses to fight comedy short gamers, influencers, to make some money and pay his tax bills.”

“Floyd, I will fight you and you know it is one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165. We can get that done, make a couple of $100 million, but what will your excuse be?”

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul is scheduled to face UFC veteran Anderson Silva on October 29, and ‘Money’ Mayweather is already in talks to face Deji in another exhibition. It is unclear whether Floyd Mayweather will add some extra pounds for the potential bout against ‘The Problem Child'. However, if he does, it will be an interesting affair to witness.

Jake Paul played a pivotal role in hyping up Mayweather’s exhibition scrap against Logan Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ also had a heated altercation with Mayweather, which began after he snatched away the boxing legend’s cap. It remains to be seen what an actual fight between the two would look like.

Can Jake Paul hang around with Floyd Mayweather?

46-year-old Floyd Mayweather has passed his prime. Furthermore, he admitted to shying away from taking actual punishment at this stage of his life. Having accomplished an unbeaten 50-0 record with world championships in five weight cases, ‘Money’ is also the richest boxer to have ever lived. However, it may all fall short if he chooses to fight Jake Paul in a pro-matchup.

‘The Problem Child’ is physically bigger than Mayweather and has his sparkling youth to boast about. Paul has knocked out every single opponent he has fought so far, including ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley and ex-ONE championship titlist Ben Askren.

Woodley is a skilled striker who trained himself with Floyd Mayweather for the Jake Paul fight. It didn’t fetch him positive results, though, as Woodley suffered a decision loss in the first round and was knocked out cold in the rematch. Mayweather will clearly have his work cut out in a clash against Jake Paul at this age.

