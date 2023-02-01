Floyd Mayweather defeat made Canelo Alvarez cry, trainer reveals

Floyd Mayweather's victory over Canelo Alvarez made the Mexican superstar cry, as per his trainer.

The pair faced off in September 2013 in a fight for the ages. There was a 13-year age difference between the two. Alvarez entered the contest in his early 20s, while Mayweather entered the bout approaching 40 years old.

Both men weren't at their peak that night in 2013, but 'Money' absolutely got the better of the action. Mayweather used his stellar defensive ability to evade Alvarez's massive power shots for 12 rounds.

b0xingfan @b0xingfan #OnThisDay - In 2013, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Canelo Álvarez by MD12 to retain the WBA junior middleweight title & win the WBC, Ring & Lineal junior middleweight titles. #OnThisDay - In 2013, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Canelo Álvarez by MD12 to retain the WBA junior middleweight title & win the WBC, Ring & Lineal junior middleweight titles. https://t.co/SlWQSEarE0

At the end of the contest, Floyd Mayweather got the victory by a controversial majority decision. Judge C.J. Ross famously scored the fight a draw, which led to her retirement following the contest.

Nonetheless, the defeat was one that agonized a young Canelo Alvarez. In a recent interview with Mediotiempo, Alvarez's coach Jose Reynoso discussed the aftermath of the loss to Mayweather.

The coach noted that the first defeat of the Mexican star's career led him to cry post-fight:

"And we pulled away, we hugged each other, and you could say that we even cried, but apart from that, it was not a big deal, we lost to a genius like Mayweather, and apart from that, as a discharge to our conscience, we lost, we didn't beat him, but nobody has ever beaten him. So it wasn't embarrassing. We said, 'Let's move forward.'"

Floyd Mayweather reflects on win over Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather ripped into Canelo Alvarez in a recent press conference.

In the years since their 2013 clash, each man has reflected on the bout. For his part, Alvarez has stated that he was very young in his career, and if he had fought Mayweather today, the end result would be different.

Given that the Mexican superstar was very young at the time, that narrative has stuck amongst boxing fans. In December 2021, 'Money' did his own reflecting on the fight following Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz.

During the post-fight presser following the event, Floyd Mayweather ripped into Canelo Alvarez. He stated that the contest was very easy for him:

"And I’m going to tell you all the truth about Canelo. That motherf***er's easy, man. Cakewalk. Easy. Y’all sitting up here praising this dude. This dude was nothing. I was almost forty years old when I cooked this dude. Easy.”

See his comments below:

Poll : 0 votes