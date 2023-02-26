Floyd Mayweather drags another exhibition match to no-decision in an empty O2 Arena

Floyd Mayweather took on reality TV star Aaron Chalmers last night in an exhibition bout. It was Mayweather's first fight in the UK and the event seems to have failed miserably.

The fight took place at the 20,000-seater O2 Arena in London. While 'Money' would've expected it to sell out, the venue was rather empty. The fight also didn't turn out to be all that entertaining.

Going into the exhibition, Floyd Mayweather was expected to stop Aaron Chalmers. However, the bout went the distance instead. 'Money' looked to be in complete control of the fight from the start to the end of the eighth round. As for Chalmers, he expectedly had a hard time hitting Mayweather.

As was the case with Mayweather's 2021 exhibition against Logan Paul, his latest fight went the full eight rounds and no winner was announced at the end of it.

Watch the highlights of Mayweather vs. Chalmers below:

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition might be against Jose Aldo

Floyd Mayweather retired with a perfect 50-0 record after his win over Conor McGregor back in 2017. However, he has managed to stay more active in retirement than some of the active fighters today as he regularly takes part in exhibition contests.

Since 2017, Mayweather has competed in six exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakura, Don Moore, Deji, and Aaron Chalmers. From the looks of it, he is not planning to stop anytime soon as 'Money' is rumored to take on UFC legend Jose Aldo next.

While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, there have been reports of a potential exhibition between the two later this year. Negotiations between the two parties seem to have already begun, as revealed by the former UFC champion. While the date and location are yet to be confirmed, the pair will most likely enter the squared circle in Saudi Arabia.

A Floyd Mayweather vs. Jose Aldo fight looks to be much more exciting on paper than some of Mayweather's previous exhibitions. It will be interesting to see if the bout gets finalized in the coming days or not.

Poll : 0 votes