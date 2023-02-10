Floyd Mayweather eyes NASCAR success with Conor Daly

Floyd Mayweather will be eyeing success in NASCAR with Conor Daly.

'Money' retired from professional boxing in 2017 following a knockout win over Conor McGregor. While he's retired from professional fights, the boxer has continued to compete in an exhibition capacity.

In addition to his incredible boxing resume, the former champion is currently cultivating a great business resume as well. Mayweather is heavily involved in the real estate field, owning several skyscrapers in New York City.

In addition to that, he also owns his own racing team. 'The Money Team' was founded by Mayweather a while ago, with the hopes of winning races, namely, the Daytona 500. Last year, Kaz Grala qualified for the race, getting a 26th-place finish.

For 2023, Floyd Mayweather is hoping for a better finish, ideally a victory. The former boxer recently announced that The Money Team would indeed be at the Daytona 500, with Conor Daly behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro.

The legendary champion announced the news in a press release. There, Mayweather was quoted:

"The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race. Like a fighter who's always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn't bet against him."

Conor Daly discusses racing for Floyd Mayweather

Conor Daly is prepared to bring home a win for Floyd Mayweather.

It's got to be tough to be racing for a team owned by 'Money'. The reason is that in every facet of his life, Mayweather has won. He's 50-0 in the ring, he's got a net worth of hundreds of millions, and now he's doing great in business.

With that in mind, the former boxer likely has high expectations for his racing team. Nonetheless, Conor Daly isn't worried and is excited to rise to the challenge. A former IndyCar driver, he finished 34th of 39th in his Nascar debut last year.

Discussing his signing to Floyd Mayweather's team, Daly said in the press release:

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500. It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honour. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events."

