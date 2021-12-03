"I can teach him some pointers" - Floyd Mayweather hints that Anthony Joshua might need a different coach for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch

After losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, Anthony Joshua is expected to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch next year.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated second clash, Floyd Mayweather has offered to join Joshua's team to assist the Brit and help teach him some pointers.

Mayweather also suggested 'AJ' should split from his long-time trainer Rob McCracken. Per boxing journalist Michael Benson, Mayweather said:

"I told him from the beginning - he can come and I can teach him some pointers. The same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make a great professional coach."

McCracken has been cornering Anthony Joshua since his time as an amateur boxer. However, Mayweather believes that keeping him in Joshua's camp won't really help the Englishman's professional career.

Floyd Mayweather, who was in attendance last December to watch Anthony Joshua knock out Kubrat Pulev, had also offered to help 'AJ' when he was still undefeated.

Anthony Joshua to demand at least £40 million to give up his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

While a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is expected to happen around next spring, Tyson Fury has been asking to face Usyk instead.

Eddie Hearn recently confirmed that there have been ongoing talks to have Anthony Joshua step aside and allow for an undisputed championship fight between the Ukrainian and 'The Gypsy King'.

However, the promotor claimed it will take around £40 million for Joshua to give up his rematch. When asked if £1 million would be enough for 'AJ' to step aside during an interview with Boxing King Media, Hearn said:

"We have had their team reach out to us. If you want to get him [Joshua] to not fight Oleksandr Usyk, you better times that by about 40. I don't think at the moment there is communication between the two teams to say is it something. And the answer is, AJ has not been spoken to about this yet. I'll deal with it when I feel there's an opportunity for Anthony and 258 [Management]. We will sit down with them and I'll present it to them. But I don't want do that until I feel like it's the right opportunity."

