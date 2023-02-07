Floyd Mayweather inspired NFL star Geno Smith's fairytale comeback 

Floyd Mayweather was apparently the influence behind Geno Smith's fairytale comeback in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was drafted in 2013 by the New York Jets with high hopes but quickly faltered. By his third season in the league, Smith was relegated to backup status, and he stayed in that spot for years.

In 2019, he headed to Seattle to backup starting quarterback Russell Wilson. This past offseason, the Seahawks traded the former Super Bowl winner to the Denver Broncos. With that, Smith was left to battle it out with Drew Lock for the starting passer role.

Geno Smith ultimately won, but the team was still viewed as one of the worst in the league. After a decade of being drafted and spending the majority of his career without a home, the Seahawks quarterback lit up the scoreboard this season.

He ultimately led the team to the playoffs and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. In a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, Smith revealed that his performance was highly influenced by a meeting with Floyd Mayweather prior to the season.

Discussing the meeting, Smith stated:

"I was actually, you know, AB's my boy, you know, AB [Antonio Brown]. And, you know, he and Floyd, we're kind of hanging out. And so I was just doing a checkup on AB, you know, make sure he was straight. And so, you know, Floyd was there. We kind of got to talking. And, you know, he said a lot of great things."

See his comments below (52:30):

Geno Smith reveals what Floyd Mayweather told him

If there's a man who knows a lot about greatness, it's Floyd Mayweather.

'Money' is regarded as one of the best boxers to ever step into the ring. Sitting at a perfect 50-0 undefeated record, Mayweather is even unbeaten in exhibition matches since retiring in 2017.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Floyd Mayweather, 45, toying with 21-year-old YouTuber Jarvis in the second half of their four-round sparring session…[📽️ @FloydMayweather Floyd Mayweather, 45, toying with 21-year-old YouTuber Jarvis in the second half of their four-round sparring session…[📽️ @FloydMayweather] https://t.co/uq6UefSS1w

With that in mind, if the boxing legend wants to give you advice, you'll have to listen. As Geno Smith revealed in an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the Seahawks quarterback revealed what Mayweather told him.

According to the Pro Bowler, Floyd Mayweather told him to focus on why he's playing in the first place. Smith recalled:

"Like, remember why you got in this game. You know what I'm saying. So go out there and show me. You know what I'm saying. So like, just having you know, we call him champ. Just having champ, give me some words. And just, he's a guy who again, you admire. So having him give me those words. And you know, it stuck with me like, don't forget, you here to take of your family."

Poll : 0 votes