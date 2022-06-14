Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to face RIZIN MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the RIZIN Fighting Federation as he is scheduled to take on Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition fight in September. More details about the bout will be released later this month.

At the recently concluded press conference, it was confirmed that the boxing Hall of Famer will lock horns with one of the biggest stars in Japanese MMA.

The number of rounds, length of the rounds and rulesets will be revealed at a later date. The bout itself will serve as a launching point for the newly announced RIZIN Fight Pass streaming platform.

Watch the full press conference below:

Since his last professional fight against Conor McGregor back in 2017, ‘Money’ has participated in three exhibition bouts. The first took place on December 31, 2018, when the boxing great took on kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa.

The second one happened last year, when Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul shared the ring for eight rounds before the exhibition bout was declared a draw. The third and most recent one was in May earlier this year, when ‘Money’ took on his old training partner, Don Moore.

Mikuru Asakura is a 29-year-old MMA fighter with a professional record of 16-3 (1 NC). He made his way from the regional circuit to the RIZIN ring, where he has emerged as one of the promotion’s biggest stars. He has a karate and boxing background.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s first fight in RIZIN was a quick affair

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be stepping into the RIZIN ring for a second time later this year. His promotional debut took place on December 31, 2018, against kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa.

The bout didn’t last even a round, as Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel after he was knocked down by Mayweather Jr. on three different occasions.

Watch the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Tenshin Nasukawa exhibition bout below:

Mayweather Jr.'s professional record stands at 50-0, comprising 27 knockouts. He has beaten the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya and Zab Judah in his career.

Now 45 years old, 'Money' is seemingly eyeing one lucrative exhibition bout after another as he continues to add to his ever-growing wealth.

