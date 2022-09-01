"No different from Conor McGregor" - Floyd Mayweather justifies why he isn't facing Mikuru Asakura in MMA at RIZN 38

Floyd Mayweather has justified not fighting Mikuru Asakura in MMA. 'Money' will lace up his boxing gloves once again later this month as he takes on Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout on September 25.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Mayweather revealed the reason for not having an MMA fight against the Japanese star and suggested that he's being paid for boxing and not MMA.

'Money' also spoke about how he calls all the shots being the A-side, something he worked really hard for.

While comparing himself to his former opponent Conor McGregor, Mayweather said:

"If RIZIN wanted me to do MMA, they would've paid for MMA, they paid for boxing and remember, I'm the A-side. So when you're the A-side you call all the shots. You know, I've busted my a** and worked extremely hard to be the boss, no different from Conor McGregor. Floyd Mayweather is always the boss, always in control."

Watch the Mayweather vs. Asakura press-conference below:

Floyd Mayweather reveals why he started Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gyms

One of the many reasons behind Mayweather's financial success has been his ability to venture into multiple business endeavors. Ever since hanging up his gloves in 2017, 'Money' has built quite a few successful businesses, including a gym chain spread across the United States.

The first ever Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gym was opened in 2018 and since then, it has constantly opened up new locations. Floyd Mayweather recently attended the grand opening of another of his gyms in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he revealed the reason behind deciding to open a fitness facility chain.

While talking about health being one's real wealth, Mayweather said:

"We thought about, we always talk about wealth, and health is your real wealth. What's the use of making a lot of money when you can't stay in shape to be here long enough to enjoy with your family and loved ones. So we started the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gyms and we want everybody just to, you know, [know] that health is your real wealth, not just money."

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew