We now know why Jake Paul was ejected from Floyd Mayweather's return against Deji Olatunji.

'Money' returned to the boxing ring earlier this month in Dubai to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji on DAZN pay-per-view. In keeping with Mayweather's recent appearances, the bout was an exhibition.

However, the former champion still gave 'The Tank' a boxing lesson. Mayweather battered the YouTuber throughout the contest, talking trash and taunting him along the way for good measure.

Ultimately, Floyd Mayweather wound up picking up victory in the sixth round, stopping the YouTuber with an impressive performance. The win didn't impress Jake Paul, however, as he didn't get to see the fight.

'The Problem Child' was in attendance for the card and even had an altercation with Tommy Fury following the co-main event. However, Paul was ejected from the arena prior to the headlining act, with the order coming from Mayweather himself.

In a YouTube video, the social media star revealed that the former champion's team made two demands from Paul in lieu of letting him stay.

While Paul agreed to the demands, he was still ejected. Recalling the events, Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian stated:

"They came to us earlier in the night and said, 'Do you guys promise not to jump into the ring at the end of fights?' I said 'Absolutely, Jake has nothing but respect for Floyd's legacy, he would never do that.' Then they asked us if we'd give our word that he's not going to talk smack about Floyd, and I said, 'Absolutely, he won't talk smack about Floyd.' Then they came out and said, 'Floyd is not going to fight if Jake Paul is here.'"

When will Jake Paul fight next?

Jake Paul will reportedly return to the ring in February.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his victory against Anderson Silva last month on Showtime pay-per-view. The fight was the toughest of Paul's career thus far, but an eighth-round knockdown sealed the victory for the YouTuber by decision.

Following the victory, Paul seemingly called out the entire combat sports community. He called out names such as Nate Diaz, Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury, and more. Paul even called for a clash with Canelo Alvarez, although that's a long shot even for the hardiest Paul believer.

Despite teasing a lot of matchups, Jake Paul hasn't had his return set as of now. However, he recently announced that he's narrowing down his next opponent to three names and that he'll return in February.

