"MayPac2" - Fans excited for boxing’s biggest financial rematch after Manny Pacquiao reunites with Floyd Mayweather in Japan

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could possibly negotiate to meet each other in a rematch, which would likely happen in an exhibition contest. The two collided in a professional matchup back in 2015 and generated the biggest financial numbers the sport has ever seen.

Both men are now retired but have shown keen interest in accepting exhibition fights. Pacquiao met Mayweather ahead of the American's fight against Mikuru Asakura, and fans have started to envision a second collision between the former rivals.

Pacquiao posted a picture of his reunion with Floyd Mayweather on social media, sending several fans into a frenzy:

“Kon'nichiwa from Japan”

The picture reminded many people of their first fight and most wanted to see a rematch. Here’s a look at some of the reactions.

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

More fan reactions

Aged 42, Manny Pacquiao hung up his gloves a year after a failed attempt at the WBA welterweight title against Yordenis Ugas in 2021. The Filipino legend was originally scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr. for the WBC and IBF 147lbs belts. However, Spence suffered a retinal injury and pulled out of the fight, allowing Ugas to enjoy the moment of his career by beating the great Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is now in talks to meet DK Yoo and Jaber Zayani in exhibition fights. If he wins those contests, he could finally meet Floyd Mayweather in what could be another multi-million-dollar payday for both sides involved.

How much money did Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao generate in their first fight?

According to reports, the welterweight unification championship bout generated $500 million worldwide in 2015 with 4.6 million pay-per-view buys. Mayweather walked off with a whopping $180 million and Pacquiao earned $120 million in a single night. While Mayweather came close to attaining similar numbers against Conor McGregor in 2017, Pacquiao remains the most lucrative opponent for ‘Money’.

Watch the inside footage of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao below:

Floyd Mayweather earned arguably the biggest win of his career against ‘Pac Man’. Pacquiao was expected to trouble the unbeaten Mayweather by several pundits. However, the American shattered those beliefs and got himself a hefty paycheck in the process. A potential rematch between them may not witness the original hype but could still be an entertaining affair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far