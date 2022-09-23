Floyd Mayweather predicts a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul fight - "He would get f*** up"

Floyd Mayweather believes his former rival, Canelo Alvarez, would "demolish" Jake Paul if the two ever cross paths in a potential fight. Paul, who is 5-0 as a professional boxer, has vowed to vanquish Alvarez frequently and cited the matchup as his dream fight.

Arguably the most popular boxer in the world and the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion, Alvarez has shown little interest in responding to the call-outs. However, the boxing community has already given their opinion on the potential fight, with Mayweather backing Canelo Alvarez. In a chat with TMZ Sports, the undefeated boxer said:

“He would get f*** up by Canelo. I am sorry, it’s TMZ. I apologize but there's no way. He [Paul] would get demolished.”

Watch the interview below:

Floyd Mayweather handed Canelo Alvarez his maiden career defeat via majority decision in 2013. Alvarez bounced back from the loss and went on a long unbeaten run before suffering his second professional loss against Dmitry Bivol in May this year. While he has resurrected himself with a win over 'GGG', not everyone is convinced that the Mexican powerhouse is what he used to be, especially Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ claimed that he saw loopholes in Alvarez’s performance in his trilogy fight with 'GGG' and is confident about exposing them if they meet in the ring. That said, Paul needs to do a lot more before attaining the boxing community and Floyd Mayweather's respect.

Floyd Mayweather knows what it takes to beat Canelo Alvarez

A 36-year-old Mayweather clearly outboxed Canelo Alvarez for all 12 rounds in their 2013 fight. While several people believed Alvarez would offer some sort of aggression, he did not have the answers to Mayweather’s tactical genius.

Nevertheless, the Mexican was just 23 years old at the time of the fight. He has evolved brilliantly from that defeat and is currently one of the best boxers in the world.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Canelo Alvarez

Alvarez subsequently demanded a rematch against Mayweather on several occasions, but the American was having none of it.

Having attained a 50-0 record, ‘Money’ is done facing professionals. He is currently competing in exhibition fights and is scheduled to meet Japan’s Mikuru Asakura at RIZN this week. That said, Mayweather knows how deadly Canelo Alvarez can be inside a boxing ring and has warned Jake Paul about the consequences.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far