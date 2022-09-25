How many punches did Floyd Mayweather land against Manny Pacquiao in 2015? 

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are two of the best boxers in the history of the sport.

The pair faced off in The Fight of the Century on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The battle between two of the most decorated boxers of this generation broke all pay-per-view (PPV) records. To this day, the fight remains the highest-selling PPV event in history with 4.6 million buys.

'Money' defeated 'PacMan' via unanimous decision after 12 highly-competitive rounds. To the surprise of many, Floyd Mayweather didn't throw as many jabs as Pacquiao. He ended up throwing more punches overall against the Filipino slugger, who has been known to push the pace with his flurry of punches.

According to CompuBox, Mayweather threw a total of 435 punches and landed 148 of them for a 34% accuracy. At the same time, Pacquiao registered 429 total punches thrown and connected with only 81 (19%) of his punches.

In terms of power punches, the undefeated American fighter also had the edge. Out of Mayweather's 168 power punches, 81 connected for an impressive 48% clip. For his part, Pacquiao only managed to land 63 of his 236 power punches for a 27% accuracy.

Check out the punch stats for Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao:

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao reunite in Japan

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao recently met ahead of the American's exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura in Japan. The meeting sent fans into a frenzy about a possible rematch of their 2015 affair.

During a press conference to promote Mayweather's fight against Mikuru Asakura, it was revealed that the Japanese sought the Filipino boxing icon's help on how to best engage the unbeaten American boxer.

Currently, Mayweather and Pacquiao are both retired but still compete in entertaining exhibition matches.

The welterweight unification championship bout between the two boxing icons reportedly generated $500 million worldwide in 2015 with 4.6 million pay-per-view buys. Mayweather walked off with a whopping $180 million while Pacquiao earned $120 million.

Pacquiao is set to meet Korean YouTuber DK Yoo and Jaber Zayani later in exhibition fights. Should Pacquiao win these fights, it could potentially set up a very interesting and possibly another lucrative matchup against Mayweather. Fans may not witness the same fireworks and flashes in the potential rematch given their age, but it will still be an entertaining affair considering the bad blood and rivalry between the two boxing legends.

