Floyd Mayweather has just added another supercar to his ever-growing fleet. The undefeated and now-retired fighter recently purchased a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, as reported by TMZ Sports.

Two Porsche 911 Turbos [Image Credits: Porsche]

Mayweather reportedly contacted his longtime car dealer Obi Okeke aka 'Doctor Bugatti' while he was in Miami and was looking for a car to get around the city. Okeke told TMZ Sports that the boxing star wired him the money while he was on the phone with him and is interested in purchasing another supercar.

The 911 Turbo S can go from 0-96 km per hour in a matter of 2.6 seconds. As per Car and Driver, “the 911 Turbo exhibits insane levels of cornering grip and strong brakes, making it a true performance powerhouse." The car comes with an updated navigation system and enhanced voice-recognition software, complete with a BOSE® surround sound system.

Floyd Mayweather’s car collection

Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to the finer things in life. Living up to his moniker 'Money' in every sense of the word, his car collection is worth a fortune. He said in an Instagram post:

"I have about 100 cars, But right his, we like to call this the sweet 16."

On his Instagram, the boxer has shown off five Rolls-Royces, four Ferraris, a Mercedes McLaren, a Mercedes G-Wagon, and a Bentley coupe, among others.

Floyd Mayweather once showed up to a restaurant in LA with a stunning fleet of five supercars worth well over $11 million. Among them were a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita worth $4.8 million, two Bugatti Veyron Grand Sports worth $3.5 million, and a McLaren and Maserati worth $230k and $150k respectively.

Mayweather isn’t just about having the most cars though, he’s also about having the rarest ones. The Michigan-born fighter is reportedly a buyer and reseller of Ferrari Enzos, which are rare because only 400 have been made. The Italian supercar can fetch well over $2 million at auction and is one of the rarest cars on the planet.

A Black Ferrari Enzo [Image Credits : Ferrari]

Also, the aforementioned Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is among the rarest cars in the world, and only two models of this limited edition were made in 2009. Mayweather purchased this supercar and later sold it in 2017.

[Credits: Floyd Mayweather's Instagram]

