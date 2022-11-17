Floyd Mayweather doesn't care much about criticism over his recent exhibition boxing matches.

'Money' retired from professional boxing after a knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2017. While he retired from professional and sanctioned contests, he didn't retire from making money.

The undefeated legend recently made money in exhibition matches instead of professional matchups. While punches are still thrown in exhibitions, they are more similar to sparring sessions than full-blown fights. Winners will still be crowned, albeit only if the bout ends in a finish.

The former champion recently had another exhibition, this time with YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji. Naturally, Mayweather dominated 'The Tank' en route to a sixth-round stoppage. Several clips of the fight went viral online, as fans mocked the competitiveness of the matchup.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Floyd Mayweather is trolling doing 360’s and dancing in between rounds of his fight against the YouTuber Deji #MayweatherDeji Floyd Mayweather is trolling doing 360’s and dancing in between rounds of his fight against the YouTuber Deji #MayweatherDeji https://t.co/yZI1WfcEN4

It's not the first time Floyd Mayweather has been mocked for competing in an exhibition and it likely won't be the last. In a post-fight press conference, the legend hit back at criticism, especially towards those who say the matches are ruining his legacy.

From Mayweather's point of view, legacy doesn't put food on his table. In the presser, he stated:

A lot of time people say, ‘Oh, Floyd have to do exhibitions,' My philosophy is never stop getting [money]. Currency over legacy. Currency over legacy. Believe me, if I don’t ever do another exhibition in my life, I can live a great life.”

Deji Olatunji discusses Floyd Mayweather trash-talking against him

Floyd Mayweather might not be competing in professional fights, but he still doesn't want to lose.

In his exhibition career, 'Money' holds a 3-0 (2 no contest) record. Thus far, only two opponents, Logan Paul and Don Moore, have been able to make it the distance with Mayweather.

It's worth noting that 'The Maverick' was much bigger than the former champion. Meanwhile, 'Dangerous' was battered throughout the fight, but was able to find enough spots of success to make it the full eight-round distance, likely thanks to his time training with Mayweather.

'The Tank' wasn't as lucky as he got dominated for six rounds until being finished. Despite the fight not being a professional one, the YouTuber got the full Floyd Mayweather experience during the fight, including a lot of trash-talking.

In a post-fight interview, Deji Olatunji told the media what Mayweather was saying to him during the fight, revealing:

"It was already unorthodox, I'm normally used to sparring people who are technical, while he was just having fun in there, doing whatever. He was talking a lot. It was just 'I'm Money Mayweather! I do what I do!', some of that."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deji reveals what Floyd Mayweather was saying to him during their exhibition fight… Deji reveals what Floyd Mayweather was saying to him during their exhibition fight… https://t.co/GqXwjsgaLS

