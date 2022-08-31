"Let’s never stop getting it" - Floyd Mayweather responds to whether he will fight Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. 

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t moved away from boxing action even after hanging up his gloves professionally in 2017. The undefeated star is actively participating in exhibitions and has fought Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore already in his post-retired life.

Mayweather will enter his fourth exhibition scrap against Japan’s Mikuru Asakura soon and is likely to continue fighting.

Meanwhile, he recently connected with FightHype com to shed more light on himself.

When asked about the chances of facing current welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford, Floyd Mayweather said:

“When I am doing the exhibitions, I am getting in the ring. My philosophy as far as I am doing these exhibitions, let’s never stop getting it, continue to watch all my social media pages and follow me."

Akin to Mayweather, Spence Jr. and Crawford are also undefeated in their respective careers so far. The two are in talks to meet in an undisputed welterweight title clash. Hence, Mayweather may not be a potential opponent for either of them anytime soon.

However, Mayweather can allure them to step up against him in exhibitions.

Floyd Mayweather has been a PPV star all his life and the biggest cash cow in boxing. A fight against him would bring in a massive payday, which ‘Bud’ or ‘The Truth’ may not want to miss.

Mayweather was also rumored to be working on a potential rematch with Conor McGregor a few months back. A rematch against Manny Pacquiao was also in the talks. Nevertheless, none of those fights are close to materialization. Mayweather will now fly to Japan to continue his stunt.

When can we expect Floyd Mayweather back in action?

‘Money’ is expected to return in September or October of this year, but several of his past exhibitions have been through multiple postponements.

He was scheduled to face YouTuber Rashed Belhasa aka Money Kicks in Dubai, which couldn’t happen for several reasons. While Mikuru Asakura is ready to face Mayweather, an official date is yet to be announced.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Announces Exhibition Fight Against Mikuru Asakura

'Money' Mayweather has pivoted himself into many business projects and also runs his own boxing promotion. Hence, his in-ring journey might be affected for external reasons, especially when he has achieved it all in his pro-boxing career.

