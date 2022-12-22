Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, was given a six-year probationary period for a stabbing incident that occurred in 2020.

On October 17, Iyanna Mayweather appeared in court and plead guilty to the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the incident in April 2020. According to court records, Iyanna stabbed a woman multiple times in the arm following a brawl.

Iyanna Mayweather was detained for stabbing a 35-year-old lady in Texas back in 2020. In a recent article from Click2Houston, it was stated that Iyanna might spend up to 20 years in prison. She did, however, consent to admit guilt for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which resulted in a Deferred Adjudication of Guilt sentence reduction.

The victim in issue had several cuts on her arm in addition to other less serious injuries. It is planned to place the 22-year-old under community supervision. She might end up having the conviction completely removed from her record after the probation. She will not go to prison as a result of the plea agreement.

Iyanna can accept responsibility for a crime without a formal conviction being entered into the public record thanks to a specific type of probation that was mandated by the court called deferred adjudication. Iyanna will have to abide by the following rules as part of her sentence:

Cannot commit any offenses

Cannot use or possess any illegal drug or prescription drugs that are not currently prescribed by a medical professional

Report to supervising officer

Work suitable employment and/or attend school full-time

Remain within Harris County or any counties directly touching Harris County, and cannot travel outside the location unless given permission

Many people have since questioned the punishment, arguing that given the seriousness of the act, it ought to have been more severe.

Floyd Mayweather's background and past history

Before this occurrence, Iyanna Mayweather had no history of criminal activity. Floyd Mayweather hasn't released any public remarks about the verdict as of the time of this writing.

Floyd Mayweather has had his share of run-ins with the law in the past as well. Unfortunately, given how serious what occurred to Iyanna was, you have to assume she'll work to get back to being morally upright as quickly as possible.

The most recent demonstration fight that Floyd Mayweather himself participated in was against YouTuber Deji. The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Deji seemed quite easy for Mayweather as he talked, chanted, and even made some dance moves during the fight.

Floyd Mayweather was able to defeat Deji in that encounter, positioning him for upcoming exhibition endeavors in 2023 and possibly beyond.

It's still unclear what will happen to either of them directly in the future. Fortunately, there were no major injuries, and everyone concerned can hopefully go on with the goal of never again finding themselves in this predicament.

