"He got huge plans"- Floyd Mayweather's trainer drops new training video ahead of the boxer's return in Abu Dhabi 

Floyd Mayweather's trainer Gerald Tucker has released a new training video on Instagram. The clip showcases the former pound-for-pound king's excellent boxing skills ahead of his exhibition bout in Dubai against former sparring partner Don Moore.

Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time. 'The Best Ever' ('TBE') finished his career undefeated with a record of 50 wins and no losses. He also captured world titles in five different weight divisions and became the first boxer to defeat Canelo Alvarez back in 2013.

Despite now being 45 years old, Mayweather looks fast on the pads and is the overwhelming favorite against Moore tonight. Moore, also 45 years old, finished his professional career undefeated as well (18-0-1). However, he did not experience anywhere near the same level of success as Mayweather.

What's next for Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather's trainer mentioned in his social media post that 'TBE' has big plans. It is plausible that if Mayweather beats Moore, he will go on to fight in various other exhibition bouts.

The Hall of Famer famously took on YouTuber Logan Paul back in June 2021. Despite a huge weight difference in the ring, Mayweather dominated the significantly larger Paul over eight rounds. The bout was adjudged a draw as pre-match stipulations warranted that only a knockout would constitute a win.

With Logan's brother Jake Paul racking up wins as a professional boxer, it is possible that Mayweather could entertain a fight against 'The Problem Child'. The 25-year-old Cleveland native defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on two occasions and is one of the most popular boxers in the world.

Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather would generate a lot of interest among the casual boxing fans and would be an interesting spectacle. 'The Problem Child' is slightly smaller than his brother but is widely seen as the more talented boxer with respectable knockout power.

Another possibility for Mayweather is to face the recently retired Amir Khan in an exhibition contest. The two former world champions were seen hanging out in Dubai. Although both boxers campaigned at 147lbs at some point in their careers, they never shared the ring as professionals.

