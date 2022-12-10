Floyd Mayweather is "scared to death" to fight rematch, says Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather have starred in one of the best rivalries the sport of boxing has ever seen. Now, years after their 2015 matchup, which was won by Mayweather, 'PacMan' has made an interesting claim while talking about a potential rematch between the two.

During a recent Instagram live stream, Manny Pacquiao spoke about how he feels 'Money' wouldn't want to have a rematch now. While insisting that he would easily beat Mayweather, Pacquiao said:

"I don't think he will do a rematch with me, Floyd. I don't think so. I think he's scared to death to fight again and that's my analysis and thoughts about a rematch with him. I can beat him easily."

Watch Pacquiao's comments in the video below:

It's safe to say that Manny Pacquiao would love the opportunity to take on Floyd Mayweather again. It's worth noting that both fighters have retired from professional boxing. While 'Money' had his last pro fight in 2017 against Conor McGregor, Pacquiao retired from pro boxing after his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

How many PPVs did Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao sell?

As mentioned earlier, Mayweather and Pacquiao fought back in 2015, where 'Money' was able to walk away with a decision victory to his name. Interestingly, the bout was billed as 'the fight of the century', and it certainly lived up to its name. The fight proved to be a genuine blockbuster between the biggest names in the sport back then.

Going into the fight, there was a lot at stake for both fighters. While Mayweather came into the fight with 47 victories to his name, Pacquiao had already established himself as an eight-division world champion who looked ready to end the undefeated run of 'Money'.

Thanks to all the hype, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao event sold 4.6 million pay-per-views. Interestingly, the fight remains to be the highest-selling pay-per-view event in the history of the sport to date. Considering the numbers that the two had in their first fight, it's safe to say that a potential rematch between the two will be a great success. However, the possibility of the matchup happening is next to none as things stand at the moment.

