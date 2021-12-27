Floyd Mayweather shows off $18 million Jacob & Co. watch in Instagram post

Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has a penchant for bling and is quite flamboyant about it.

He frequently posts about his jewelry purchases on his social media. One of his luxury purchases includes a $18 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire Diamond Tourbillon Watch.

In a recent post on his Instagram, the professional boxer was seen posing with the timepiece, which he had bought back in 2018.

Posting the photos, Floyd Mayweather wrote:

"I got to the top by not giving a f*ck so why should I start now. $18 million for the timepiece . #fornasetti"

The watch is one-of-a-kind and was designed by Jacob Arabo in collaboration with Flavio Briatore. The case and band of the watch are made of 18-karat white gold and have beautiful diamonds encrusted.

Floyd Mayweather gives his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's current coach

Anthony Joshua is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch next year.

Floyd Mayweather has offered to join Joshua's team ahead of the highly anticipated second fight to help the Brit and teach him some pointers.

Mayweather also suggested that Joshua part ways with his long-time trainer Rob McCracken. Anthony Joshua has been working with McCracken ever since he started his career as an amateur boxer. In 2016, Joshua began training full-time with McCracken.

In a tweet by boxing journalist Michael Benson, Mayweather said:

"I told him from the beginning - he can come and I can teach him some pointers. The same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make a great professional coach."

Floyd Mayweather, who was present last December to witness Anthony Joshua knock out Kubrat Pulev, had also offered to assist 'AJ' when he was still undefeated.

