VIDEO: Who is the female boxer spotted with Floyd Mayweather at the NBHOF?

Floyd Mayweather shined amongst several boxing veterans and fellow world champions at the 10th induction of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. The Gala weekend was graced by superstar athletes like Roy Jones Jr., James Tony, and many others.

Meanwhile, former super welterweight champion Mia St. John was also inducted into the ceremony. Although casual boxing fans may not know her, St. John is undoubtedly one of the finest female boxers to have ever stepped through the ropes.

'Money' Mayweather met her wholeheartedly at the event, and the two shared some words. Several people wanted to get a picture with the sporting legends.

Here’s a glimpse of it below:

'Money' also came across Roy Jones Jr. and James Tony. Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., was alongside him throughout the night. Amidst so many boxing superstars, Mia St. John commanded admiration and attention.

Nicknamed ‘The Knockout’, John had her last professional fight in 2016 which she won via TKO in the fourth round. In a career spanning over 19 years, St. John amassed a record of 49 wins, 14 losses, and 2 draws.

She earned 19 of her victories via knockout and also held the WBC super welterweight world title at one point. The 55-year-old veteran boxer took to social media before the Hall of Fame induction to express her joy. ‘The Knockout’ wrote:

“Being inducted into the ‘NVBHOF’ boxing hall of fame tomorrow! What an amazing journey it’s been. WBC Champion 4 life.”

Most of the boxers at the event, including Mia St. John, are now at a great distance from any in-ring action. While Floyd Mayweather is a retired professional, he is yet to hang up his gloves completely. ‘Money’ has actively participated in exhibition fights since his pro-retirement in 2017 and is expected to return shortly against Mikuru Asakura.

When can we see Floyd Mayweather back in action?

Mayweather knocked out Conor McGregor in his 50th pro fight five years back. He then fought Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore in exhibitions, which also fetched him multi-million paydays. Boasting an unblemished 50-0 pro-record, Mayweather continues to leverage his name to earn big paydays in exhibition fights.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. announces exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura

He is expected to fight in Japan again in September this year. RIZIN MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura is scheduled to be his next opponent. Although an official fight date is yet to be announced, Floyd Mayweather is already gearing up for his fourth exhibition fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal